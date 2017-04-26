OPS camp says AIADMK is 'one family', welcomes removal of Sasikala banners

 BREAKING !  :  In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP) India files petition in Pak court against death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav
 
OPS camp member Munusamy said the removal of Sasikala's posters from the AIADMK HQ could set the stage for merger talks.
Chennai: The O Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK on Wednesday welcomed the removal of AIADMK (Amma) general secretary Sasikala Natarajan’s banners from the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

Around 8 am on Wednesday, party workers tore down the life-size banners of Sasikala from the AIADMK office. They also reinstalled the posters of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Reacting to the development, Panneerselvam camp member KP Munusamy called it a ‘happy and welcoming’ step. He added that if things continue the same way, the OPS camp would begin talks with the E Palanisamy camp for merger of the warring factions.

“We are brothers from the same family,” Munusamy added, addressing the media.

AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, the faction led by Panneerselvam, had earlier this week demanded removal of banners of Sasikala from the party office before merger talks could begin. They have also demanded expulsion of Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran from the party, and a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death.

Dhinakaran was on Tuesday night arrested by the Delhi Police for his alleged role in attempting to bribe Election Commission officials for ownership of the AIADMK symbol ‘Two Leaves’. He was also subjected to a medical test along with his aide Mallikarjuna on Wednesday.

Panneerselvam had on Tuesday said that a "conducive" atmosphere was evolving in both camps for talks.

