K Chandrasekhar Rao and Modi match-fixing evident: TPCC on Muslim quota

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir on Tuesday said that the alleged fallout of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Muslim quota was part of match fixing between the TRS and the BJP.

He said, “Leaked reports about Monday’s PM-CM meetings in Delhi have once again exposed the lack of sincerity and clarity on various issues like bifurcation of the High Court, national status to Kaleswaram project, increase of seats in Telangana Assembly etc and also the demand for Parade Grounds for building new Secretariat buildings.

Mr Shabbir Ali said that it would be disastrous if States and Assemblies are allowed to meddle with minority issues. “Parliament and Constitution alone should be rested with the safeguarding the rights and privileges of minorities. What if a BJP government in the state tramples Muslim rights in future?” he asked.

“Whatever the outcome of yesterday’s meeting, KCR should make it public instead of leaking selected bits,” the Congress leader added. He said it appeared like a “BJP and TRS” drama and exposed the lack of sincerity and commitment of the TRS on all issues, including Muslim quota. “Why keep the outcome of the meeting between Modi and KCR a secret?” he asked.