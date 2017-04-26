Everything is politics for Opposition, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday slammed the Opposition, accusing it of indulging in “cheap and wretched” politics on every issue.

He also did some plain-speak to agriculture officials, telling them how to interact with farmers in simple Telangana dialect that they understand and avoid complex jargon and English which is incomprehensible for many.

Dismissing the demand for extending the Rs 4,000 per farmer fertiliser sop immediately, Mr Rao said that the Opposition should stop such “wretched politics and linking everything to elections”.

“Agriculture is a way of life. We promised Rs 4,000 towards fertilisers to farmers from next year. They (Opposition) want immediate release. How is it possible? We have to plan, make Budgetary allocation and then release (the money). If not, pairavikars will enter the scene. It’s like children demanding chocolates,” Mr Rao said.

He added, “Everything is linked to elections. I am 64 now and during my lifetime, I want to see green Telangana.”