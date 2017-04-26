Nation, Current Affairs

EC bribery case: Delhi court sends Dhinakaran to 5-day police custody

ANI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 4:51 pm IST
Dhinakaran was arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday night for allegedly trying to bribe an EC official.
AIADMK deputy general secretary T.T.V Dhinakaran comes out of the Allikulam Egmore court complex last Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent TTV Dhinakaran to police custody for five days. The ousted AIADMK leader was arrested on Tuesday night on charges of attempting to bribe an Election Commission official to get ownership of the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of the party.

Delhi Police earlier on Wednesday produced Dhinakaran before a Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. The police sought 7-day custody of Dhinakaran and submitted that for investigation he will be taken to Chennai, Kochi and Bengaluru. The court, however, granted only five days custody to the police.

Dhinakaran had moved a bail application when he was produced before a Tis Hazari Court in Delhi.

Dramatic developments unfolded on Tuesday midnight, as after four days of marathon grilling, the Delhi Police finally arrested Dinakaran in the case involving the bribing of an Election Commission official to get the party's 'two-leaves' symbol.

“TTV arrested for arranging money from undisclosed sources&getting money transferred through illegal channels from Chennai-Delhi,” DCP(Crime) Madhur Verma told ANI on Wednesday.

Besides Dinakaran, his aide Mallikarjuna was also arrested under IPC Section 170- Personating a public servant, and Section 120 B- Punishment of criminal conspiracy.

Both were on Wednesday made to undergo a medical test.

During his fourth day of interrogation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Tuesday, Dinakaran finally accepted that he met Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the man alleged to be the middleman in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dinakaran, sources say, initially refused to have known Sukesh. He later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

However, Dinakaran maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police now has to establish the possible reasons for which the two might have met. For this, they have sought of the help of the EC official who helped him dealing with the poll watchdog.

Searches are also being conducted at Sukesh's Kochi residence to trace the amount paid to him.

Details of calls made and received, and messages sent and received are also being sought.

It is being said that the Crime Branch was trying to get to the core of the issue and believes a nexus is at work, which is run by a higher authority.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhinakaran was cross examined along with his 'friend' Mallikarjuna and P.A. Janardhanan, sources state.

They were quizzed about the money trail of the alleged bribe. Also, the matter of Dinakaran staying over with Mallikarjuna for around 10 days after an FIR was filed against him was also brought up during the interrogation.

Last Saturday, on the first day of interrogation, Dhinakaran was given a set of questions by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

Last Thursday, a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch reached Chennai and served a notice on Dhinakaran and asked him to join the probe.

The police had arrested and sent Sukesh to custody for allegedly striking a deal of Rs. 50 crore to help the Dhinakaran faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol.

The Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes, from Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar was picked up from the Hyatt hotel and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

Dhinakaran was also named as an accused in the FIR, filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Dhinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol for the R.K. Nagar assembly by-polls, after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party.

The polling was later cancelled by the Election Commission.

Tags: aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, ec bribery case, two leaves, mallikarjuna
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

