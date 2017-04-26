Nation, Current Affairs

Dhinakaran, aide Mallikarjuna undergo medical test after arrest

ANI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 11:15 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 11:23 am IST
After 4 days of grilling, the Delhi Police on Tuesday night arrested AIADMK leader Dhinakaran in the EC bribery case.
AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran arrives to appear before Delhi Police last Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Following the standard procedure post an arrest, ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna were taken for a medical test here Wednesday late night.

The test was conducted at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

Dramatic developments unfolded on Tuesday midnight, as after four days of marathon grilling, the Delhi Police finally arrested Dhinakaran in the case involving the bribing of an Election Commission official to get the party's 'two-leaves' symbol.

Besides Dhinakaran, his aide Mallikarjuna was also arrested under IPC Section 170- Personating a public servant, and Section 120 B- Punishment of criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed Dhinakaran's arrest and dubbed it as a step towards cleansing the politics in Tamil Nadu.

During his third day of interrogation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police yesterday, Dhinakaran finally accepted that he met Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the man alleged to be the middleman in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dhinakaran, sources say, initially refused to have known Sukesh. He later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

However, Dhinakaran maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police now has to establish the possible reasons for which the two might have met. For this, they have sought of the help of the EC official who helped him dealing with the poll watchdog.

Searches were conducted at Sukesh's Kochi residence to trace the amount paid to him.

Details of calls made and received, and messages sent and received are also being sought.

It is being said that the Crime Branch was trying to get to the core of the issue and believes a nexus is at work, which is run by a higher authority.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhinakaran was cross examined along with his 'friend' Mallikarjuna and P.A. Janardhanan, sources state.

They were quizzed about the money trail of the alleged bribe. Also, the matter of Dhinakaran staying over with Mallikarjuna for around 10 days after an FIR was filed against him was also brought up during the interrogation.

On Saturday, Dhinakaran was given a set of questions by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

On Thursday, a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch reached Chennai and served a notice on Dhinakaran and asked him to join the probe.

The Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against Dhinakaran on Tuesday.

The police had arrested and sent Sukesh to custody for allegedly striking a deal of Rs. 50 crore to help the Dhinakaran faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol.

The Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes, from Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar was picked up from the Hyatt hotel and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

Dhinakaran was also named as an accused in the FIR, filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Dhinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol for the R.K. Nagar assembly by-polls, after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party.

