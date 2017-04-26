AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran arrested in 'Two Leaves' symbol case

Mumbai: Finally, after four days of intense questioning, AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dhinakaran was arrested late in the evening by Delhi Police over his alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official for retaining the 'two leaves' party symbol. With the arrest of Dinakaran, it bring big setback to Sasikala family.

Earlier, today a special court today grilled Delhi Police asking it why no action has been taken against AIADMK faction leader T T V Dhinakaran when all allegations in the Election Commission bribery case were "against him".

"What is the position of the main accused... What action has been taken against Dhinakaran. Why are you not taking action against him? The whole allegations are against him. Show me the call details where it shows Sukesh Chandrashekar (arrested accused) talked to Dhinakaran," Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry asked the police.

The case pertains to an alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official by AIADMK (Amma) leader Dhinakaran to try to get the party's poll symbol of 'two leaves' for a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The polling was later cancelled by the EC.