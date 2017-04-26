Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran arrested in 'Two Leaves' symbol case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 26, 2017, 12:18 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 12:22 am IST
Earlier, today a special court today grilled Delhi Police asking it why no action has been taken against T T V Dhinakaran.
AIADMK Deputy General Decretary TTV Dhinakaran
 AIADMK Deputy General Decretary TTV Dhinakaran

Mumbai: Finally, after four days of intense questioning, AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dhinakaran was arrested late in the evening by Delhi Police over his alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official for retaining the 'two leaves' party symbol. With the arrest of Dinakaran, it bring big setback to Sasikala family.

Earlier, today a special court today grilled Delhi Police asking it why no action has been taken against AIADMK faction leader T T V Dhinakaran when all allegations in the Election Commission bribery case were "against him".

"What is the position of the main accused... What action has been taken against Dhinakaran. Why are you not taking action against him? The whole allegations are against him. Show me the call details where it shows Sukesh Chandrashekar (arrested accused) talked to Dhinakaran," Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry asked the police.

The case pertains to an alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official by AIADMK (Amma) leader Dhinakaran to try to get the party's poll symbol of 'two leaves' for a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The polling was later cancelled by the EC.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: Heavy security at venue for TTV Dhinakaran questioning

Residents, who were entering the premises, were asked to produce ID cards by cops.
22 Apr 2017 8:17 PM
AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File)

TTV Dhinakaran questioned for alleged bribes to EC for AIADMK symbol

The controversial AIADMK leader had earlier been served summons by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case.
22 Apr 2017 5:03 PM

World Gallery

Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night in several parts of the city. At least 20 people have been killed so far.

Venezuela political crisis: At least 20 dead in anit-govt protests
An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's last male rhino getting help from Tinder dating app

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy is teaming up with Tinder for a campaign called "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World," focusing on the rhino named Sudan. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indians with US visas to receive visa on arrival in UAE

The circular was given to all UAE borders points, including airports and ports. (File Photo)
 

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional on last day of his comeback film Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt with his 'Bhoomi' team on the last day of the shoot on set.
 

Salman Khan embodies innocence in these newly released stills from Tubelight

Salman Khan
 

Hotel sticks ‘No Sex’ notice in room for the most bizarre reason

The photo of the notice was posted by the guest on Reddit to say thank you to the hotel and that is when it went viral. (Photo: Reddit)
 

‘Felt like sh*t,’ says Kangana Ranaut on Rangoon debacle

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIADMK camps' fight over? OPS says 'good ambience' evolving for reunion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

New video of 30 armed militants in Kashmir does rounds on social media

(Photo: videograb)

Websites of 2 IITs, AMU, DU hacked; 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans posted

The official websites of four premier educational institutions were hacked on Tuesday and pro-Pakistani slogans were displayed on them. (Photo: Screenshots)

Bengaluru author accuses Chetan Bhagat of plagiarism for 'One Indian Girl'

Author Chetan Bhagat. (File photo)

Coal scam case: CBI files FIR against former CBI director Ranjit Sinha

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham