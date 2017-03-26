Nation, Current Affairs

Militants attack J&K minister Farooq Andrabi’s home, cop injured

Published Mar 26, 2017, 11:49 pm IST
A policeman is injured in this incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Srinagar: Suspected militants tonight attacked the ancestral residence of Jammu and Kashmir Minister Farooq Anbdrabi in South Kashmir Anantnag District, injuring one policeman.

The ultras attacked the residence of Anbdrabi, the Minister of State for Hajj and Waqf, at Dooru in Anantnag District and injured a policeman, a police official said. He said the injured policeman was taken to a hospital here for treatment. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Tags: terror attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

