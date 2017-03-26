Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Chief Secretary told to probe collector’s comments on meat eating

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 4:25 am IST
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary S.P. Singh to inquire into the issue and submit a report.
Telangana Chief Secretary S.P. Singh
Hyderabad: The TS government has taken a serious view of Bhupalapally collector A. Murali’s remarks asking people to hunt wild boar and eat meat besides his “casteist comments” on meat eating.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary S.P. Singh to inquire into the issue and submit a report. Another IAS officer G. Venkateshwar Rao, who was arrested in a murder case involving his son recently, has been suspended. 

A report on this issue was submitted to CM on Saturday, who approved his suspension in accordance with existing rules wherein a public servant who is sent to custody for more than 24 hours should be suspended.

Mr Rao is working as joint director in agriculture department in city. However, Mr Murali’s comments on meat eating habits came as a shock for the government.

This was because it was only a week ago that Mr Murali received appreciation from all quarters for promoting government hospitals in his district by ensuring his daughter gave birth to her first child at the government hospital in Bhupalapally.

Starting from health minister C. Laxma Reddy to IAS officials, all praised Mr Murali for setting an example to promote government hospitals. Following the CM’s directions, the CS is learnt to have called the collector over phone on Saturday and sought a written explanation on his meat comments.

Sources said the collector informed the CS that it was a slip of the tongue and he had already tendered his unconditional apologies to all concerned. However, Mr Murali was asked to give his written reply on the issue to the government within a week.

Tags: chief secretary s.p. singh, telangana, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

