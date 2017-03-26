 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and K Lokesh Rahul running between the wickets during day two of the fourth test match between India and Australia. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Hosts 64/1 at Lunch, trail by 236 runs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Sufi clerics from India detained due to botched ISI operation: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 26, 2017, 11:52 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 11:53 am IST
The operation was conducted while keeping the Pakistani government in the dark, which also backfired on the ISI.
Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, the Sufi clerics who had gone missing. (Photo: File)
 Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, the Sufi clerics who had gone missing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The detention of two Sufi clerics from Delhi’s Nizamuddin dargah was probably the result of a botched operation by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a report has said.

The uncle-nephew duo of Asif Nizami and Nizam Nizami were detained by Pakistan intelligence operatives earlier this week on the suspicion that Nizam's frequent visits indicated an underhand agenda, said the report.

The detention was preceded by a report in a Pakistan publication raising doubts over the purpose of the Sufi clerics’ visit to Lahore. The publication had accused the clerics of being R&AW agents, and on their return to India, the clerics had blamed a Pakistani newspaper for their detention.

The detentions were possibly spurred by the suspicion that the frequent trips of Nizam Nizami to Pakistan had probably been "facilitated" by the Indian government, the report said.

As for Asif Nizami, he was a ‘collateral victim’, said the report, having travelled to Pakistan merely to meet his sister living there.

Thus, the Pakistani intelligence agencies could not wheedle any information out of the two Sufi clerics. The operation seems to have been conducted while keeping the Pakistani government in the dark, which also backfired on the ISI, the report said.

After diplomatic heat between India and Pakistan, the two clerics were released for want of evidence.

Pakistan had earlier denied knowledge of the clerics’ whereabouts, before admitting they were in the custody of its intelligence agencies and releasing them.

The report suggested that the clerics’ religious orientation – their affiliation with the Sufi sect of Islam, may also have raised hackles. Orthodox sections of Pakistani society do not see the Sufis as genuine Muslims, and Sufi shrines have been attacked and clerics killed by fundamentalists.

Tags: sufi clerics, nizam nizami, asif nizami, pakistan, isi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj with Syed Asif Nizami and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami at Jawaharlal Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Pak daily portrayed us as RAW agents: Sufi cleric

Nizamuddin clerics return home, disappearance remains mystery.
20 Mar 2017 2:27 PM

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what Shane Warne has to say about Kuldeep Yadav’s sensational debut

Kuldeep Yadav had revealed that he received some tips from Shane Warne that helped him dismiss Aussie batsmen in Dharamsala. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 8 will be available to limited users

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Jio Happy New Year Offer to end not on March 31 but April 30?

(Representational image)
 

Stephen Hawking appears as hologram in Hong Kong

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, 75, appears via hologram to address an audience in Hong Kong
 

Chip enabled e-passports to soon be rolled out

(Photo: Representational Image)
 

Usage of mobile apps grows 43 per cent in India: Study

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't share security details of GSTN, says govt in reply to RTI query

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

J&K: Militants open fire on CRPF camp in Kulgam district

Militants on Saturday night opened fire on a security forces camp in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Every woman is an achiever, says Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah and MLA N.A. Haris felicitate women achievers from various fields during Women’s Day organised by N.A. Haris Foundation at Cambridge Layout in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Hotels, offices switch off lights for Earth Hour

The Cognizant team, who has been a part of the movement since its inception, didn’t miss out. Infosys, however, unlike last year did not have any campaigns, a spokesperson said.

Bengaluru: Potholes, traffic - MLA Raghu says deadline is April 11

MLA Raghu visits the residents of HAL 2nd Stage 8th Cross Road
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham