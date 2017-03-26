 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch. (Photo: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: India lose Murali Vijay
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi to address nation in 30th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

ANI
Published Mar 26, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 10:38 am IST
'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of themes and issues in the 30th edition of his radio address programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

The programme, to be aired at 11 am, will be simulcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.

Prime Minister Modi, in his 29th edition of Mann Ki Baat, touched upon a range of issues ranging from India's historic launch of a record 104 satellites on a single rocket to the Indian team's incredible victory in the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.

Tags: mann ki baat, mann ki baat 30th edition, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Mann ki baat' programme (Photo: Twitter)

Digital payments can help check black money, says Modi during Mann Ki Baat

The Prime Minister said people, especially the youth, should become ambassadors of digital payment schemes.
27 Feb 2017 1:32 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the monthly 'Mann ki baat' programme (Photo: Twitter)

Mann Ki Baat: Exams should be a festive occasion for family, says Modi

Modi also urged the youth of India to share stories of martyred jawans on social media and publicise their great deeds.
29 Jan 2017 11:06 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer to end not on March 31 but April 30?

(Representational image)
 

Stephen Hawking appears as hologram in Hong Kong

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, 75, appears via hologram to address an audience in Hong Kong
 

Chip enabled e-passports to soon be rolled out

(Photo: Representational Image)
 

Usage of mobile apps grows 43 per cent in India: Study

(Representational image)
 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Every woman is an achiever, says Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah and MLA N.A. Haris felicitate women achievers from various fields during Women’s Day organised by N.A. Haris Foundation at Cambridge Layout in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Hotels, offices switch off lights for Earth Hour

The Cognizant team, who has been a part of the movement since its inception, didn’t miss out. Infosys, however, unlike last year did not have any campaigns, a spokesperson said.

Bengaluru: Potholes, traffic - MLA Raghu says deadline is April 11

MLA Raghu visits the residents of HAL 2nd Stage 8th Cross Road

Official overtures

Danger- Office Romance Ahead — Five Reasons Not to Date Your Coworker, the subject of an essay by Roberta Matuson, who has strong feelings on the subject.(Photo: Pixabay/ Representational Image)

The chat room: ‘Anganwadi workers indispensable, government must make peace’

Anganwadi workers protesting outside Freedom Park. (Photo: R. Samuel)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham