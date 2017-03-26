Modi to address nation in 30th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of themes and issues in the 30th edition of his radio address programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

The programme, to be aired at 11 am, will be simulcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.

Prime Minister Modi, in his 29th edition of Mann Ki Baat, touched upon a range of issues ranging from India's historic launch of a record 104 satellites on a single rocket to the Indian team's incredible victory in the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.