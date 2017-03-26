Nation, Current Affairs

'Leave UP or go to jail': Yogi Adityanath warns supporters of criminals, mafia

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2017, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
He also asked office bearer of BJP or any public representative to not undertake any contractual work.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked all BJP office bearers and public representatives not to undertake any contractual work and instead monitor them for effective execution.

He said BJP’s unprecedented win the recent Assembly elections had only increased the responsibilities of the party and its workers.

“No office bearer of the party or any public representative should undertake any contractual work (thekedaari). They should rather monitor them. And, if they find any discrepancy, they can inform me, so that action could be taken immediately against the guilty,” he said.

Addressing people at the BJP’s regional office on the second day of his Gorakhpur visit, he said, “After victory, a number of important works have to be accomplished. The people of the state have reposed their faith in us, and the onus is on us to meet their expectations, while ensuring accountability of our actions.”

Adityanath also laid stress on sense of responsibility and accountibility among his ministerial colleagues.

“I am the CM. (Surya Pratap) Shahi ji is Cabinet minister. But the post of CM or Cabinet Minister is not meant for flaunting. In fact, it is an indicator of one’s responsibility and accountability towards the public, which elected you with an overwhelming majority,” he said, pointing towards some ministers present in Gorakhpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who is still the local MP, urged the party to gear up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“In the next two years, you have to work tirelessly, irrespective of the fact that there is sunshine, rain or biting cold. Efforts should be made to ensure that the welfare schemes of the Centre percolate to the last strata of the society, and needy people are able to avail its benefits,” he said, amidst a thunderous applause from the audience. Underscoring the need for improved work culture, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said people who were prepared to work for 18-20 hours a day are “most welcome” to join him, the rest are free to leave.

“Time has come that we should work 18-20 hours a day. There no time for any entertainment (mauj masti),” he said.

He also urged the people to help him break the negative image of UP.

“For the past few years Uttar Pradesh has been defined as a state from whose boundaries begin darkness, from where the pot-holed roads begin and the place from where the women start to feel insecure. I was to break this mindset,” he said, and added that he wants to make UP a place, where women feel safe and secure.

Yogi Adityanath said, “I would like to assure that in the next two months, people would come to know how a state government should work. I have got an opportunity to clean the mess (kachdaa saaf karne kaa maukaa milaa hai), and I will do it.”

He also advised his ministers that they should be accessible to the public. “The doors of your house and office must remain open to the public. This would ensure that the government is able to reach to the last person of the society. No one would go to bed empty stomach and money would not be a constraint in marriage of any girl,” he said.

Referring to the acid attack on a woman from Rae Bareli, CM Adityanath, said, “The officials are working on ‘puraanaa dharraa’ (old style). I went to KGMU to inquire about the well being of the woman and gave them ultimatum that everything must be done in the next couple of hours.”

He also referred to the Agra loot, which was worked out.

“There is no place for those who give patronage to the gooda elements, mafia, criminals and other rogue elements. They have the option of leaving UP or else they would land in places designated for them (jails),” he said, while hinting at massive revamping of law and order.

He also talked about people committing electricity theft facing the music. “The situation has already improved in Gorakhpur and it would soon improve in the state as well,” he said.

“If you find any discrepancy or anomaly, just message me the relevant details. I will ensure action,” he said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, criminals, mafia
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

Related Stories

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Innocents would not be troubled: BJP backs Yogi on anti-Romeo squads

On Saturday, Adityanath said the anti-Romeo squads must not trouble youngsters 'unnecessarily'.
26 Mar 2017 8:40 AM
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at his native place in Gorakhpur. (Photo: PTI)

In Gorakhpur, Yogi promises overall development, discrimination-free UP

He further slammed hooliganism prevailing in UP and said, 'Gorakhpur has been a laboratory for all criminal activities'.
25 Mar 2017 7:37 PM

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: The touching story of a man who only fosters dying children

He does it only to satisfy his heart (Photo: Facebook)
 

Now exorcists blame porn for rapid rise in 'demonic attacks'

Sexual health experts have been worried about porn for a while (Photo: AFP)
 

Modi among Time magazine's probables for most influential people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hundreds of liquor bottles from World War I discovered in Israel

The unexpected discovery was made in an archaeological excavation of the Israel Antiquities Authority being conducted in Israel. (Pixabay)
 

'Cigars, sex and scotch' key to living longer, says 99-year-old woman

Gladys says she isn't afraid of death and is also hopeful about making it to 200 (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Restaurant owner fed cops and medics for free during UK attack

Ibrahim Dogus, the restaurateur who fed hundreds of emergency service workers for free in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack on the UK Parliament. (Photo: Facebook/Ibrahim Dogus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not hiding, top Sena leader asked me not to speak to media: MP on AI issue

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: Twitter/Ravindra Gaikwad)

India beats Japan to become 3rd largest aviation market in domestic traffic

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Pakistan apprehends over 100 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

(Representational image)

AI air hostess defends Gaikwad, says he pulled up staff for misdemeanour

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad and Air India staff Sukumar. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)

New panel for backward classes to have civil court's power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved last week the setting up of the NCSEBC. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham