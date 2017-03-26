Jammu & Kashmir: Movies to wean away stone throwers

It is understood that a selection of films from entertainment, comedy to patriotic are likely to be selected under the plan. (Representational image/Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is planning to wean away stone pelters in the Jammu and Kashmir Valley through Bollywood films.

The Union information and broadcasting ministry along with human resource development ministry is planning to conduct over 200 film shows in schools across the militancy affected areas.

About 40,000 students will be targeted in terror infested districts of Jammu and Kashmir through the initiative.

It is understood that a selection of films from entertainment, comedy to patriotic are likely to be selected under the plan.

The cinema shows are likely to take place in schools or rented premises through the centrally funded Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan scheme.

Interestingly, while such shows are conducted through NGOs in other parts of the country, the government has decided to go through its own agencies for the sensitive region.