Innocents would not be troubled: BJP backs Yogi on anti-Romeo squads

Bengaluru: While backing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark on anti-Romeo squads, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the former's remark was very significant and it clarified that innocent people would not be troubled with this initiative.

"He made it very clear that the anti-Romeo squad which was very essential in Uttar Pradesh is not to harass the couples or students or girls who are interacting with mutual consent. This was a very significant message from him that innocent people will not be troubled," BJP leader S Prakash told ANI.

Prakash said that the clarification was very essential as many doubts were raised, which have now been dispelled by the Chief Minister with his remark.

On Saturday, Adityanath said the anti-Romeo squads must not trouble youngsters unnecessarily, adding that stern action would be taken against the eve-teasers.

"We have formed anti-Romeo squads and now eve-teasers will be dealt with. But girls and boys on moving around or sitting at any place should not be troubled if it is with their consent," Adityanath said in his address at the Maharana Pratap Inter College in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath further said that his government has asked the administration to act strictly on such matters.

Following Adityanath's orders for the safety of girls in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed on Wednesday launched 'anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas.

Adityanath had directed the state police to adopt a zero tolerance towards crime and take immediate steps towards improving law and order in the state.