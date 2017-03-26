Nation, Current Affairs

God is one is India's tradition, it doesn't impose its views on anyone: Modi

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
We are such people who believe that knowledge has no limits, knowledge has no timing, knowledge is not bound by anything.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Mount Abu: India does not believe in imposing its views on anyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while underlining the country's rich tapestry of diversity.

In an address to a convention of the spiritual organization Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu via video conferencing, Modi also said the central theme of India’s tradition is that God is one.

He said in India, God is not different for the Hindus, Muslims and for Parsis. The truth is one, only different people may express it differently, he said.

We are such a country that does not believe in imposing our views on anyone. We are such people who believe that knowledge has no limits, knowledge has no timing, knowledge is not bound by anything, knowledge does not need any passport, knowledge does not need a visa , the Prime Minister said.

He also talked about India's tradition of preserving nature and referred to the initiatives of his government to reduce dependence on fossil fuel and increase the use of renewable energy sources like solar power.

There is a great challenge of global warming. India has pledged that by the year 2030, which means 13 years from now, our total energy generation from non-fossil fuel sources will be 40 per cent, he said.

By the year 2020, when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, we will generate 175 giga watts of energy from renewable sources, the Prime Minister said.

He said the more energy India produces from renewable energy, the more the world will benefit.

Tags: narendra modi, brahma kumaris, mount abu
Location: India, Rajasthan

