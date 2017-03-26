Nation, Current Affairs

DMK demand drives EC to get Karan Singha as Chennai CoP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Karan Singha, an ADGP rank officer, was previously at the helm of CBCID, state’s premier investigating agency.
Karan Singha
 Karan Singha

Chennai: Senior IPS officer Karan Singha assumed charge as the city police commissioner after the Election Commission on Saturday removed incumbent S. George from the top post ahead of the by-election to RK Nagar constituency.

The move follows after principal Opposition DMK accused him of siding with the state government and demanded his removal from the post till the byelections are over.

Karan Singha, an ADGP rank officer, was previously at the helm of CBCID, state’s premier investigating agency.

He came on top in the list of three senior officers sought by the EC for consideration for a free and fair conduct of the bypoll.

Karan Singha, told mediapersons that he would deliberate with the returning officer of Dr RK Nagar constituency to ascertain the needs, if any, to change the existing security measures ahead of the bypolls. Extolling the existing battery of senior officers ranging from the IGP-rank to the DCP-rank for efficiency, He said crime prevention and traffic issues would be his main focus. Referring to the bottleneck near Lakshman Sruthi Musicals on Jawaharlal Nehru road and the adjoining intersections, he assured to set it right.

Karan Singha also hinted that there would be media interactions at regular intervals. The 1987 batch IPS officer is from Uttarakhand. His first major posting to the city is as the DC-traffic- Chennai. As DIG he served in CBCID and DVAC. As IGP, he served as commissioner- Chennai suburban, IGP-Civil supplies, and IGP- Central Zone. During general elections 2016, he was appointed ADGP - Intelligence by the EC and was repatriated to his post in CBCID after the elections.

His name would crop up in the power corridors as and when the government deliberates a change in city top cop's seat. The shunted-out senior cop George had earned the distinction of becoming 100th commissioner to occupy the seat when he was brought to lead Greater Chennai Police on May 20, 2014. This is the third time George is shunted out of this post, of which twice were by the EC, and once he was replaced by DGP T.K. Rajendran in a decision taken by the state.

In a representation submitted to the EC in New Delhi, on March 16, DMK Rajya Sabha MP R. S. Bharathi cited the recent incidents, including Koovathur (where AIADMK MLAs were lodged), and violence in the Assembly and violence on jallikattu issue, to strengthen his case, and added “it is evident that he (George) is supporting Sasikala with an ambition to become DGP, the position which is vacant”.

The DMK also sought the transfer of returning officer of the Dr R K Nagar Assembly seat, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the party's complaints of malpractices during the May 2016 elections when the then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was the AIADMK candidate. That demand was conceded last, and the EC appointed an IAS officer Pravin Nair replacing Padmaja Devi. RK Nagar constituency goes to polls on 12 April and would elect its legislator to the seat, which fell vacant following the demise of Jayalalithaa.

Tags: chennai police, karan singha
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events and locations on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shahid, Taapsee, John, other stars flash their class
Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda were spotted with their favourite horses at a racecourse in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda are stylish horse riders
Sonakshi Sinha, who is one of the judges on the reality show 'Nach Baliye', was seen grooving with the contestants on the sets of the show on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha gets grooving with contestants on Nach Baliye
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Anushka, Vidyut, other stars at their glamorous best
Several Bollywood stars were spotted on the last day of the FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Arjun, Abhay make an appearance at FICCI Frames 2017
Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhaskar hosted a screening of her respective films 'Phillauri' and 'Anaarkali of Aarah' on Thursday in Mumbai, just a day before the release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka and Swara are delighted to show their films to B-Town on eve of release
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Watch: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia in Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav troubled the Australian batsmen with his left-arm chinaman style of bowling, in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Box-office: Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu mints a whopping Rs 55 cr on opening day

A still from the film.
 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
 

Akshay slams Indians' regressive mindset in video on importance of toilets

Akshay Kumar in the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Constitution is under 'threat': Nariman questions appointment of Yogi as UP CM

Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman (L). (Photo: PTI/File)

Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi oppose 'vague' plea of Subramanian Swamy

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

BSF gets its first woman combat officer after 51 years

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pinning stars on the shoulders of a cadet during passing out parade at Border Security Force (BSF) Academy, Tekanpur, Gwalior. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-romeo squads must not trouble girls, boys unnecessarily: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

In Gorakhpur, Yogi promises overall development, discrimination-free UP

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at his native place in Gorakhpur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham