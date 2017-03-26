DMK demand drives EC to get Karan Singha as Chennai CoP

Chennai: Senior IPS officer Karan Singha assumed charge as the city police commissioner after the Election Commission on Saturday removed incumbent S. George from the top post ahead of the by-election to RK Nagar constituency.

The move follows after principal Opposition DMK accused him of siding with the state government and demanded his removal from the post till the byelections are over.

Karan Singha, an ADGP rank officer, was previously at the helm of CBCID, state’s premier investigating agency.

He came on top in the list of three senior officers sought by the EC for consideration for a free and fair conduct of the bypoll.

Karan Singha, told mediapersons that he would deliberate with the returning officer of Dr RK Nagar constituency to ascertain the needs, if any, to change the existing security measures ahead of the bypolls. Extolling the existing battery of senior officers ranging from the IGP-rank to the DCP-rank for efficiency, He said crime prevention and traffic issues would be his main focus. Referring to the bottleneck near Lakshman Sruthi Musicals on Jawaharlal Nehru road and the adjoining intersections, he assured to set it right.

Karan Singha also hinted that there would be media interactions at regular intervals. The 1987 batch IPS officer is from Uttarakhand. His first major posting to the city is as the DC-traffic- Chennai. As DIG he served in CBCID and DVAC. As IGP, he served as commissioner- Chennai suburban, IGP-Civil supplies, and IGP- Central Zone. During general elections 2016, he was appointed ADGP - Intelligence by the EC and was repatriated to his post in CBCID after the elections.

His name would crop up in the power corridors as and when the government deliberates a change in city top cop's seat. The shunted-out senior cop George had earned the distinction of becoming 100th commissioner to occupy the seat when he was brought to lead Greater Chennai Police on May 20, 2014. This is the third time George is shunted out of this post, of which twice were by the EC, and once he was replaced by DGP T.K. Rajendran in a decision taken by the state.

In a representation submitted to the EC in New Delhi, on March 16, DMK Rajya Sabha MP R. S. Bharathi cited the recent incidents, including Koovathur (where AIADMK MLAs were lodged), and violence in the Assembly and violence on jallikattu issue, to strengthen his case, and added “it is evident that he (George) is supporting Sasikala with an ambition to become DGP, the position which is vacant”.

The DMK also sought the transfer of returning officer of the Dr R K Nagar Assembly seat, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the party's complaints of malpractices during the May 2016 elections when the then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was the AIADMK candidate. That demand was conceded last, and the EC appointed an IAS officer Pravin Nair replacing Padmaja Devi. RK Nagar constituency goes to polls on 12 April and would elect its legislator to the seat, which fell vacant following the demise of Jayalalithaa.