Civic issues dominate Telangana Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 26, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Members cutting across party lines raised civic issues and sought the government to address them at the earliest.
A file photo of Telangana Assembly (Photo: PTI)
 A file photo of Telangana Assembly (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The civic problems and infrastructure issues plaguing the city figured in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. Members cutting across party lines raised civic issues and sought the government to address them at the earliest.

The members took up the issue of function halls without parking, skyway projects in Secunderabad, closure of roads in SCB by Defence authorities, HMDA master plan etc.

Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao informed the members that the government has prioritised the works needed to be taken up to improve civic amenities and infrastructure facilities in city.

He said, “There are some old function halls that lack adequate parking facility. But permissions to new function halls are being given only on fulfilment of required parking area as per Building Rules. The GHMC and traffic police are taking up joint inspections and issuing notices to functional halls to provide parking in the nearby area.”

Mr Rao said there are no plans to build a multilevel automated parking complex near Secunderabad railway station as there is no land. On skyway projects in Secunderabad, R&B minister Tummala Nageswar Rao, said, “The DPR for skyway from Jubilee bus station to Shamirpet has been completed and work on one more, from Paradise to Kompally, is on.”

