BBMP budget traffic jammed again

Bengluru: While the BBMP has no innovative solution for the traffic troubles of Bengluru or its overflowing drains in its budget for 2017-18 , it has come up with e-governance initiatives to ensure transparency in administration. In future people can look forward to e-khata registration and online building plan sanctions.

Also, the BBMP , which has entered into an MoU with Isro, plans to introduce a GIS Enabled Property Tax Information System (GEPTIS) to help identify the number of properties in the city and bring them under the tax net. The properties listed will be given a unique property identification number.

In other measures, the budget revealed a parking policy was being drawn up by the taxation and finance committee in association with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) for the city which could see the return of on- road parking in addition to hi-tech parking facilities under a Public- Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Private owners willing to construct public parking facilities could be considered for tax rebates should the government approve of the scheme. The budget has proposed amending the Optical Fibre Cable policy and saying a firm no to unscientific and uunauthorised road cutting. Illegal road cutting for residential purposes could attract a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and for commercial, a penalty of Rs 25 lakh.

Accepting environmentalist Yellappa Reddy’s report , the BBMP said it aimed to plant 10 lakh saplings in the city during the year. It announced road infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,249.89 crore that the state government has already announced for white topping in its budget, and upgrading of 25 interconnected roads stretching over 25 kms in the Central Business District (CBD) under the 3rd phase of TenderSure, besides development of 12 high density corridors. It also proposed to remodel 633 kms of storm water drain at a cost of Rs. 300 crore.

Has BBMP got its building laws right?

In a landmark decision, the BBMP has announced tough measures to arrest unauthorised construction across the city in its budget.

Owners of buildings with ground plus four floors will have to in future register the ground floor with the BBMP by paying a nominal fee of Rs 100.

Later an occupancy certificate will be issued only if he has complied with the building plan. If he has violated it, the ownership of the ground floor will vest with the BBMP.

These measuress will however, require an amendment to the BBMP building by-laws. Responding to a query, BBMP commissioner,

N. Manjunath Prasad said the civic body had sent a proposal to the government recommending imprisonment of three to six years for ward engineers allowing unauthorised constructions in the city.