Nation, Current Affairs

BBMP budget traffic jammed again

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2017, 4:47 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 4:55 am IST
In future people can look forward to e-khata registration and online building plan sanctions.
The budget has proposed amending the Optical Fibre Cable policy and saying a firm no to unscientific and uunauthorised road cutting. Illegal road cutting for residential purposes could attract a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and for commercial, a penalty of Rs 25 lakh.
 The budget has proposed amending the Optical Fibre Cable policy and saying a firm no to unscientific and uunauthorised road cutting. Illegal road cutting for residential purposes could attract a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and for commercial, a penalty of Rs 25 lakh.

Bengluru: While the BBMP has no innovative solution for the traffic troubles of Bengluru or its overflowing drains in its budget for 2017-18 , it has come up with e-governance initiatives to ensure transparency in administration. In future people can look forward to e-khata registration and online building plan sanctions.

Also, the BBMP , which has entered into an MoU with Isro,  plans to introduce a GIS Enabled Property Tax Information System (GEPTIS)  to help identify the number of properties  in the city and bring them under the tax net. The properties listed will be given a  unique property identification number.

In other measures, the budget revealed a parking policy was being drawn up by the taxation and finance committee in association with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) for the city  which could see the return of on- road parking in addition to hi-tech parking facilities under a Public- Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Private owners willing to construct public parking facilities could be considered for tax rebates should the government  approve of the scheme. The budget has proposed  amending the Optical Fibre Cable policy and saying a firm no to unscientific and uunauthorised road cutting. Illegal road cutting for residential purposes could attract a  penalty of Rs 10 lakh and for commercial,  a penalty of Rs 25 lakh.   

Accepting  environmentalist Yellappa Reddy’s report , the BBMP said it aimed to plant 10 lakh saplings in the city during the year. It  announced road infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,249.89 crore that the state government has already announced for white topping in its budget, and upgrading of 25 interconnected roads stretching over 25 kms in the Central Business District (CBD) under the 3rd phase of TenderSure, besides development of 12 high density corridors. It  also proposed to remodel 633 kms of storm water drain at a cost of Rs. 300 crore.

Has BBMP got its building laws right?
In a landmark decision, the BBMP has announced tough measures  to arrest unauthorised construction across the city in its budget.

Owners of buildings with ground plus four floors will have to in future register the ground floor with the BBMP by paying a nominal fee of Rs 100.

Later an occupancy certificate will be issued only if he has complied with the building plan. If he has violated it, the ownership of the ground floor will vest with the BBMP.

These measuress will however, require an amendment to the BBMP building by-laws. Responding to a query, BBMP commissioner, 

N. Manjunath Prasad said  the civic body had sent a proposal to the government recommending imprisonment of three to six years for ward engineers allowing unauthorised constructions in the city. 

Tags: bbmp budget, geptis, directorate of urban land transport
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Watch: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia in Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav troubled the Australian batsmen with his left-arm chinaman style of bowling, in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Box-office: Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu mints a whopping Rs 55 cr on opening day

A still from the film.
 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
 

Akshay slams Indians' regressive mindset in video on importance of toilets

Akshay Kumar in the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Potholes, traffic - MLA Raghu says deadline is April 11

The BBMP officials said that while road, drain and footpath work fell under their jurisdiction, they would inform the traffic police about the remaining issues.

Official Overtures

Danger- Office Romance Ahead — Five Reasons Not to Date Your Coworker, the subject of an essay by Roberta Matuson, who has strong feelings on the subject.(Photo: Pixabay/ Representational Image)

The chat room: ‘Anganwadi workers indispensable, government must make peace’

Anganwadi workers protesting outside Freedom Park. (Photo: R. Samuel)

Telangana: NRI techie drowns in Krishna

The place is famous for these rituals and people enter the river only in boats due to the heavy flow. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: No major project on civic body list

The GHMC had proposed a budget of Rs 5,643 crore which was approved by the standing committee headed by Mayor B. Ram Mohan.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham