BBMP budget: Schools, parks, heritages to get facelift, stress on welfare schemes

Storm water drains will be constructed in Hebbal, Koramangala, and in the Chellaghatta and Vrishbvathi valleys. Box drains, U- shaped RCC retaining walls, bridges, culverts, and fences will be built to prevent loss of life and damage to property during floods.

Housing for poor

As much as Rs 100 crore has been set aside under the ‘Namma Swantha Mane’ scheme for construction of individual houses for scheduled castes and tribes in the city and Rs 167 crore for development of community facilities for them. Also Rs 29.50 crores has been allotted for welare of permanent and outsourced pourakarmikas and their children.

Facelift for BBMP schools

More grants have been allotted to improve the quality of education in BBMP schools. It has been proposed to call for triennial tenders instead of annual tenders to avoid delay in distribution of textbooks and uniforms to schools and colleges and Rs 20 crore set aside for upgrading the BBMP’s school and college buildings and to construct new ones where necessary.

PPP model to develop BBMP parks

Accepting the Yellappa Reddy report on conservation of plants and environmental protection, the BBMP has decided to plant saplings in all Union and state government offices, and school and college grounds. Rain water harvesting will be introduced under a PPP model in all BBMP parks and compost generated by people will be used in them as well. In addition, 210 parks will be developed in newly added zones at a cost of Rs 40 crore .

Hi-tech parking facilities in store

Bengaluru will get a comprehensive parking policy and hi-tech parking facilities under a PPP model. Private owners willing to construct public parking facilities could get a tax rebate.

10 lakh saplings to be planted

The BBMP aims to plant 10 lakh saplings in the current The BBMP ,which hopes to plant 10 lakh saplings during the year, plans to develop a mobile app which people can use to ask for saplings and suggest locations for them. While Rs 6 crore has been set aside for roadside planting of trees, the BBMP intends to start five new lakeside nurseries at a cost of Rs 5 crore. It also plans to establish an emergency care unit at a cost of Rs 25 lakhs to tend to injured birds and animals at a cost of Rs 37.90 crore.

Database for BBMP’s properties

The budget proposes to record and capture all details relevant to the fixed assets of the BBMP such as land, buildings, office equipment, roads, electric equipment and motor cars. The individual assets will be given an ID code/number for easy identification and tagging purposes.

Rs 3 crore to renovate markets, heritage buildings

An amount of Rs 3 crore has been set aside for the renovation and maintenance of markets and historical buildings in the city. All old sections of markets and those that are in disuse will be demolished and multi-storied parking facilities constructed in their place. A new by-law will be introduced to maintain historically important markets.

Rs 20 lakh per ward for women

An amount of Rs 20.40 crore has been reserved at the rate of Rs 20 lakh per ward for special women welfare programmes represented by women corporators. Similarly, an amount of Rs 5 crore has been reserved to the wards represented by women to take up health, education and cultural programmes.

Flower Show at BBMP headquarters

In line with the flower show at Lalbagh, the BBMP for the first time will organise flower shows at the glass house at its headquarters.