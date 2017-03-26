 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch. (Photo: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Hosts aim strong reply
 
Nation, Current Affairs

BBMP budget: Schools, parks, heritages to get facelift, stress on welfare schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2017, 5:14 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 7:44 am IST
Under the budget, more grants have been allotted to improve the quality of education in BBMP schools.
Storm water drains will be constructed in Hebbal, Koramangala, and in the Chellaghatta and Vrishbvathi valleys. Box drains, U- shaped RCC retaining walls, bridges, culverts, and fences will be built to prevent loss of life and damage to property during floods.
 Storm water drains will be constructed in Hebbal, Koramangala, and in the Chellaghatta and Vrishbvathi valleys. Box drains, U- shaped RCC retaining walls, bridges, culverts, and fences will be built to prevent loss of life and damage to property during floods.

Housing for poor
As much as Rs 100 crore has been set aside under the ‘Namma Swantha Mane’ scheme for construction of individual houses  for scheduled castes and tribes in the city and Rs 167 crore for development of community facilities for them. Also Rs 29.50 crores has been allotted for welare of permanent and outsourced pourakarmikas and their children.

Facelift for BBMP schools
More grants have been allotted to improve the quality of education in BBMP schools. It has been proposed to call for triennial tenders instead of annual tenders to avoid delay in distribution of textbooks and uniforms to schools and colleges and Rs 20 crore  set aside for upgrading the BBMP’s school and college buildings  and  to construct new ones where necessary.

PPP model to develop BBMP parks
Accepting the Yellappa Reddy report on conservation of plants and environmental protection, the BBMP has decided to plant saplings in all Union and state government offices, and school and college grounds. Rain water harvesting will be introduced under a PPP model in all BBMP parks and  compost generated by people will be used in them as well. In addition, 210 parks will be developed in newly added zones at a cost of Rs 40 crore . 

Hi-tech parking facilities in store
Bengaluru will get a comprehensive parking policy and hi-tech parking facilities under a PPP model. Private owners willing to construct public parking facilities could get a tax rebate.

10 lakh saplings to be planted
The BBMP aims to plant 10 lakh saplings in the current The BBMP ,which hopes to plant 10 lakh saplings during the year, plans to develop a mobile app which  people can use to ask for saplings and suggest locations for them. While Rs 6 crore has been set aside for roadside planting of trees, the BBMP intends to start five new lakeside nurseries at a cost of Rs 5 crore. It also plans to establish an emergency care unit at a cost of Rs 25 lakhs to tend to injured birds and animals at a cost of Rs 37.90 crore.

Database for BBMP’s properties
The budget proposes to record and capture all details relevant to the fixed assets of the BBMP such as land, buildings, office equipment, roads, electric equipment and motor cars. The individual assets will be given an ID code/number for easy identification and tagging purposes.

Rs 3 crore to renovate markets, heritage buildings
An amount of Rs 3 crore has been set aside for the renovation and maintenance of markets and historical buildings in the city. All old sections of markets and those that are in disuse will be demolished and multi-storied parking facilities  constructed in their place. A new by-law will be introduced to maintain historically important markets.

Rs 20 lakh per ward for women
An amount of Rs 20.40 crore has been reserved at the rate of Rs 20 lakh per ward for special women welfare programmes represented by women corporators. Similarly, an amount of Rs 5 crore has been reserved to the wards represented by women to take up health, education and cultural programmes.

Flower Show at BBMP headquarters
In line with the flower show at Lalbagh, the BBMP for the first time will organise flower shows at the glass house at its headquarters.

Tags: bbmp budget, bbmp schools, housing for poor
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Usage of mobile apps grows 43 per cent in India: Study

(Representational image)
 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Watch: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia in Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav troubled the Australian batsmen with his left-arm chinaman style of bowling, in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Box-office: Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu mints a whopping Rs 55 cr on opening day

A still from the film.
 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Every woman is an achiever, says Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah and MLA N.A. Haris felicitate women achievers from various fields during Women’s Day organised by N.A. Haris Foundation at Cambridge Layout in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Hotels, offices switch off lights for Earth hour

The Cognizant team, who has been a part of the movement since its inception, didn’t miss out. Infosys, however, unlike last year did not have any campaigns, a spokesperson said.

Bengaluru: Potholes, traffic - MLA Raghu says deadline is April 11

MLA Raghu visits the residents of HAL 2nd Stage 8th Cross Road

Official overtures

Danger- Office Romance Ahead — Five Reasons Not to Date Your Coworker, the subject of an essay by Roberta Matuson, who has strong feelings on the subject.(Photo: Pixabay/ Representational Image)

The chat room: ‘Anganwadi workers indispensable, government must make peace’

Anganwadi workers protesting outside Freedom Park. (Photo: R. Samuel)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham