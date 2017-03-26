 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch. (Photo: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: India lose Murali Vijay
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Amendments to anti-graft law will protect honest bureaucrats: Jaitley

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2017, 9:19 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 9:20 am IST
The minister said the fundamentals of the anti-graft law in the liberalisation era have to be changed
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Stating that an erroneous commercial decision of a public servant cannot always be seen as corrupt, Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the amendments to the anti-graft law would protect the honest bureaucrats.

He said the current Prevention of Corruption Act was drafted in 1988 during the pre-liberalisation era in line with the erstwhile needs of the system.

But the minister said the fundamentals of the anti-graft law in the liberalisation era have to be changed, where public servants, bankers and politicians are involved in taking commercial decisions now.

"What subsequently appears to be an erroneous decision in the hindsight, is not necessarily a corrupt decision. That distinction between an erroneous decision and a corrupt decision is very thin in the 1988 law and therefore it needs to be restructured," Jaitley said at an award function in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

He said the amendments to the anti-graft law have been brought to Parliament and the select committee has suggested some marginal changes in its report.

"Once those amendments are brought in, even in accordance with the recommendation of the select committee, the public servants and those taking commercial decisions, including the bankers, would be sufficiently empowered without the fear of consequences in taking honest commercial decisions," he said.

Talking about the current state of banks, which are reeling under NPA pressure, Jaitley said the government and the RBI are working on a speedy resolution. NPAs have crossed 9.3 per cent or around Rs 9 trillion as of the December quarter.

"We have had a series of meetings. The government has taken some initiatives, Parliament has framed the laws, RBI has issued circulars (for NPA resolution).

"We believe some people are quite satisfied in exploiting the inability of the system and keep on defaulting. And, I think, this needs to end. Hopefully over the next few days you will be hearing from us a series of steps to negate that," the minister said.

Talking about the GST, he expressed confidence that the the biggest tax reform would be rolled out from July 1.

Tags: arun jaitley, anti-graft law, bureaucrats
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer to end not on March 31 but April 30?

(Representational image)
 

Stephen Hawking appears as hologram in Hong Kong

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, 75, appears via hologram to address an audience in Hong Kong
 

Chip enabled e-passports to soon be rolled out

(Photo: Representational Image)
 

Usage of mobile apps grows 43 per cent in India: Study

(Representational image)
 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Every woman is an achiever, says Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah and MLA N.A. Haris felicitate women achievers from various fields during Women’s Day organised by N.A. Haris Foundation at Cambridge Layout in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Hotels, offices switch off lights for Earth Hour

The Cognizant team, who has been a part of the movement since its inception, didn’t miss out. Infosys, however, unlike last year did not have any campaigns, a spokesperson said.

Bengaluru: Potholes, traffic - MLA Raghu says deadline is April 11

MLA Raghu visits the residents of HAL 2nd Stage 8th Cross Road

Official overtures

Danger- Office Romance Ahead — Five Reasons Not to Date Your Coworker, the subject of an essay by Roberta Matuson, who has strong feelings on the subject.(Photo: Pixabay/ Representational Image)

The chat room: ‘Anganwadi workers indispensable, government must make peace’

Anganwadi workers protesting outside Freedom Park. (Photo: R. Samuel)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham