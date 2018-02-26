search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Speeding train kills 6 teenagers in UP; they were crossing tracks, say locals

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 26, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
According to eyewitnesses, the young boys were casually walking across the track with earphones plugged in, when the accident occurred.
Residents of the area blocked the tracks staging protests. They claimed that the area is dimly lit at night and no announcements are made for an arriving train. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Residents of the area blocked the tracks staging protests. They claimed that the area is dimly lit at night and no announcements are made for an arriving train. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, six teenagers were killed while one is fighting for his life after a speeding train hit them in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, on Sunday night.

According to eyewitnesses, the young boys were casually walking across the track when the accident occurred.

 

According to a report in NDTV, the boys (all between 14 to 16 years of age) were daily wage labourers. They were supposed to catch a train from Ghaziabad for a painting assignment in Hyderabad. After missing the train, the 7 friends returned to Pilakhua after midnight.

The teenage victims had plugged in earphones, said locals.

Residents of the area blocked the tracks staging protests. They claimed that the area is dimly lit at night and no announcements are made for an arriving train, the report said.  

Police have reached Sadikpura to tackle the agitated mob.

District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal, visited the spot right after tension erupted in the region.

Tags: train accident, up train accident, six boys dead
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sridevi's death: Twitter abuzz with theories about tragedy

Heart attack or accidental drowning? (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

9 features that makes the Samsung Galaxy S9 stand out

Samsung says both devices offer a smartphone experience that’s personalised in ways that enhance users’ connected lives and designed to reimagine the way that we communicate, share and experience the world around us.
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

Photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Sridevi’s death: Here are few facts about sudden cardiac arrest you must know

About 65 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

If BJP wins Meghalaya, Muslim houses will be checked for 'meat': Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad, while addressing a public rally in the state, said, 'BJP is following same strategy in both----Kashmir and Northeastern states. They want to propagate Hindutva in Meghalaya as well.' (Photo: PTI)

Former Cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian dies at 79

Former Cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian's cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi at 5.30 pm, the association said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

In another bank fraud, Punjab CM's son-in-law among 13 named by CBI

CBi has registered a case against top officials of Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, including its Deputy General Manager Gurpal Singh, who is the son-in-law of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, CMD, CFO, CEO and directors, and unknown bank officials. (Photo: www.simbhaolisugars.com)

Lucknow: WhatsApp group members receive invite to join LeT

The complaint was registered after a youth reached to police and informed them about this invitation on the messaging platform. (Photo: File)

No matter the movie genre, no matter the director, Sridevi always excelled

It didn’t matter to Sridevi what people perceived her as, what mattered to her was how her audience received her as an actor. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham