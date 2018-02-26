search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Army wages war against ‘overweight’ Arjun tank

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published Feb 26, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 1:18 am IST
The Arjun MBT Mk II is an improved version of Mk I.
An additional weight of about 3 tonne for the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mk II has resulted in problems relating to agility, mobility and operational employability.
 An additional weight of about 3 tonne for the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mk II has resulted in problems relating to agility, mobility and operational employability.

NEW DELHI: The state-of-the-art Arjun Main Battle Tank Mk II is facing a challenging task in trying to shed weight from 68.6 tonne to less than 65 tonne. “So far, by using lighter fitments and making adjustments we have been able to lose only about 1.5 tonne which is far above the Army’s requirement of less than 65 tonne tank. Redesigning and assessments are on,” said a military source familiar with the weight loss effort who did not want to be named.

The Arjun MBT Mk II is an improved version of Mk I and has been developed with 73 tank-fittable improvements of which 15 are major tank-fittable improvements as a result of which an additional tonnage was gained over the Arjun MBT Mk I. But additional weight has resulted in problems relating to agility, mobility and operational employability. 

 

That is why it is important to reduce the weight of the tank. The weight reduction effort is now being undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment mainly by “redesigning the hull and turret structure by using innovative material to replace the conventional structure”. The Army had ruled out an agility and mobility test of Arjun tank that was to be pitted against the Russian-made T-90 saying that the Arjun MBT Mk II and T-90 are of different class and weight classifications and their deployment is as per assigned operational roles. 

Tags: indian army, arjun mbt mk ii




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ highlights: promises better cameras, AR Emoji and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ unveiled with dual aperture camera.
 

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ in its full glory: Promo video leaked

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ tonight, a day ahead of MWC 2018, in Barcelona.
 

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S with Snapdragon 845 processor slated to launch on March 27th

The rumoured features of this Mi Mix 2S include a 5.99-inch bezel-less display with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio
 

LG re-introduces LG V30 as V30S, with additional storage and AI capabilities

LG V30 ThinQ Edition – Moroccan Blue variant.
 

Sridevi's death highlights lack of cardiac arrest treatment for women

Sridevi. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PNB fraud: ED to seek info from over 12 nations on Nirav Modi, Choksi assets

Modi, Choksi and others are being investigated by the ED and other probe agencies after the fraud recently came to light, following a complaint by the PNB that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. (Photo: PTI/File)

ITBP force at Sino-Indo border to learn Chinese to enhance security

Two ITBP inspectors and as many jawans have already completed the course and are currently posted at the borders. (Photo: File/Representational)

Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: CBI framed me, says IPS officer in court

As per the CBI, Sohrabuddin, a gangster with alleged terror links, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati were abducted by the Gujarat police on the night of November 22-23, 2005 while they were travelling from Hyderabad to Sangli in a private bus. (Photo: File)

DRDO successfully carries out test flight of Rustom 2 drone

Rustom 2 is being developed on the lines of predator drones of the US to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) roles for the armed forces with an endurance of 24 hours. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

RIP Sridevi: Indian consulate in Dubai working to bring actor's body back

According to sources in the consulate, forensic and lab reports are still awaited following which the process of repatriation will begin. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham