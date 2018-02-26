search on deccanchronicle.com
Centre’s failure to fulfil promises causing unrest among people: Andhra CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 26, 2018, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2018, 5:43 pm IST
Chandrababu Naidu said, 'What they committed, they are not giving, causing unrest among people.'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also recalled the problems he had to face to make a beginning from the scratch and putting the state on the global map. (Photo: File)
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said there was growing unrest among the people as the Centre was not fulfilling its commitments made at the time of bifurcation of the state.

Speaking at a special plenary session of the ongoing CII Partnership Summit, Naidu said, “Ever since the combined state was divided (to carve out Telangana), the residuary Andhra Pradesh had been facing a lot of neglect from the Centre. Injustice was done to the state in all aspects.”

 

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president said, “What they committed, they are not giving, causing unrest among people.”

Naidu, who was sharing the dais with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, was expressing his views on the importance of patience.

The chief minister also recalled the problems he had to face to make a beginning from the scratch and putting the state on the global map.

“We have been fighting for our rights. There have been a lot of expectations from the people on our government and I have been making all out efforts to live up to the expectations,” Naidu said.

The chief minister, who in the last few weeks has been hinting that his patience was running out, chose to speak out on the concluding day of the summit.

TDP is a part of the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but Naidu has been upset over the alleged raw deal meted out to the state in the union budget.

Naidu said injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh while dividing it to carve out Telangana state in 2014.

Naidu has been asking the Centre to fulfil all commitments made in Andhra Pradesh reorganisation act 2014.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, cii partnership summit, andhra pradesh reorganisation act 2014.
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam




