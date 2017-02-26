Uttar Pradesh polls: Shivpal Yadav sends feelers to BJP

New Delhi: Revenge tastes better when it’s served cold — at least, Shivpal Yadav, the angry, slighted uncle of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, seems to think so.

Ousted by his nephew from the post of state unit chief of the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav has reportedly sent feelers to the BJP, that in the event of a hung Assembly he and his supporters are willing to throw their weight behind the BJP.

Another sulking and seething SP leader, Amar Singh, is reportedly aiding and abetting Shivpal Yadav’s plan, sources said. The disgruntled Shivpal Yadav faction has already declared that he might float a separate party after election results are announced.