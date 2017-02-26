Nation, Current Affairs

Security beefed up ahead of PM's visit after UP cop claims threat to Modi's life

Published Feb 26, 2017, 9:47 pm IST
The threat comes from the Rasool Pati gang, accused in the murder of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.
Prime Minister Modi is expected to address an election rally in Mau on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
Mau (Uttar Pradesh): The security arrangement at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Mau has been beefed up after a senior police officials on Sunday claimed that there is a threat to the former's life during his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Mau district for addressing a rally ahead of the sixth phase of assembly elections.

"Rasool Pati and associates are planning to attack the Prime Minister's cavalcade with rocket launcher and explosives," said Mau Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), RK Singh.

Rasool Pati is an accused in the former Home Minister of Gujarat, Haren Pandya's murder case.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address an election rally in Mau on Monday.

Elaborate arrangements are being put in place for tomorrow's fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. 51 constituencies spread over 11 districts in Terai and eastern part of the state, will go to polls in this phase.

The districts are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur.

Polling for Alapur assembly seat was postponed till the 9th of next month following the death of a Samajwadi Party candidate.

