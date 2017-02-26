New political equation likely to emerge in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A new political equation may emerge in Maharashtra post the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) poll results, as Shiv Sena does not want to ally with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to gain power. It is speculated that Congress might extend outside support to Sena in BMC by abstaining from voting in the mayoral election.

Meanwhile, Sena is holding talks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to get NCP’s direct backing for Sena’s mayor candidate. If Sena manages to get the mayor’s post, the party might pull out from the state government, spelling trouble for BJP. Gaining control of BMC has become so important that it seems set to change the dynamics of the political discourse in Maharashtra.

The fractured mandate in the BMC polls has forced Shiv Sena and BJP to look for more partners as both won almost equal seats. Sena, which got 84 seats, managed to gain the support of four Independents while BJP, which got 82 seats, has gained the support of one Independent.

Now Congress has 31 seats, NCP has nine seats and the Manarashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has seven seats. According to sources in Sena, NCP is the first option to keep BJP away from power.

“We are considering NCP’s option to increase our tally to get the mayor’s post. Uddhavji has already clarified that he would not take help from BJP post poll. There are a few Independents who would support us,” a Sena leader said on condition of anonymity.

Hinting at the possibility of going with Sena, Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir said the party would work in favour of the city’s development. “We will not support BJP in BMC at any cost. But we will also see that the city’s development does not get stalled because of a hung house,” Mr Ahir said.

However, Congress is maintaining a strong stand that it will not support Shiv Sena. “There is no question of supporting Shiv Sena for BMC. We have made our stand clear that we will not be supporting Sena,” state Congress chief Ashok Chavan said.

However, sources in the party said Congress cannot take any stand because it will affect its prospects in the remaining three phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The last phase of the Uttar Pradesh election will be held on March 8 and the mayor’s election is likely to be conducted on March 9, giving enough time for Congress to make its decision.

If Sena withdraws its support for the state government, then Sena will need help from NCP and Congress to claim power. In the present House, BJP has 122 seats, Sena has 63 seats, Congress has 42 seats and the NCP 41. A possibility of mid-term polls cannot be ruled out.