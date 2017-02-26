Spring has entered our lives after ISRO launched 104 satellites at once: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said after the successful mission of sending Mangalyaan to Mars, ISRO achieved a world record in the arena of space.

Addressing the nation in the 29th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said the launching of 104 satellites at once had heralded the end of winter, and the beginning of spring in our lives.

"This cost effective, efficient space programme of ISRO has become a marvel for the entire world," Modi said addressing the people.

"India has also successfully tested Ballistic Interceptor Missile. This is a cutting edge technology in the arena of security," the PM said.

Speaking about digital transactions, Modi said he was proud that such transactions had increased significantly in India after demonetisation.

“Under DigiDhan scheme, 10 lakh people have already received rewards,” he stressed.

“I request all those who have been rewarded under DigiDhan to become ambassadors for the scheme and take initiative to educate people,” the 66-year-old Prime Minister stressed.

Modi said he was amazed that not just the young, but even 70-year-old elderly Indians had embraced digitisation so quickly.

Speaking about the upcoming 125th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, Modi appealed that every Indian teach at least 125 people how to use the BHIM app.

Praising farmers of the country, Modi said that their hard work has resulted in production of more than 2,700 lakh tonnes of foodgrains this year.

On 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, Modi hailed the major strides it had taken in the recent past. He claimed it had now become a campaign of public education.

He also congratulated women players who won silver at the Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy, and Indian cricket team which won Blind T-20 World Cup.

In the last edition, the Prime Minister had shared his 'Mann Ki Baat' with youngsters appearing for various board examinations and competitive exams.