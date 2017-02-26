Nation, Current Affairs

Kansas shooting will dent US' image, Trump should condemn it: Govt

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2017, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 2:47 pm IST
The shooter yelled 'get out of my country' before opening fire on 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and killing him.
Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a shooting at a Kansas bar on Thursday. (Photo: GoFundMe)
 Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a shooting at a Kansas bar on Thursday. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Hyderabad: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condemned the killing of an Indian engineer in Kansas, saying the US government should respond to such incidents and take the "strongest action".

"USA should respond to this incident. American President and people of America, they should come out openly to condemn such actions...and then take strongest action. Also send a message that it is not acceptable," Naidu told reporters here.

"These kind of incidents involving racial discrimination are shameful. They will dent the image of USA. So the US President, administration and civil societies should unequivocally respond and condemn such incidents. I as a central minister condemn such incidents," he said.

According to reports, the shooter who has been arrested, yelled "get out of my country" before opening fire on 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his Indian colleague Alok Madasani on Wednesday night.

Srinivas was killed while his friend was injured. A third person, an American man identified as Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to intervene also received injuries in the firing in Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri.

Naidu said he spoke regarding the incident to his cabinet colleague and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who gave appropriate directions to the Indian High Commission.

"It is shocking that Kuchibhotla was shot dead in an alleged (case of) racial discrimination. It caused mental agony to all Indians. I express my sympathies to the bereaved family. The moment I came to know about the incident I spoke to Sushma Swaraj. She accordingly gave instructions to the Indian High Commission in USA," he said.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, donald trump, kansas shooting, srinivas kuchibhotla
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Sunayana Dumala, wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, during a press conference at her late husband’s workplace in Olathe, Kansas, United States on Friday (Photo: PTI)

Kansas shooting: When will hate crimes stop, techie’s wife asks Trump

Kuchibhotla's wife also demanded an assurance from Trump that she can come back to US and fulfill her husband’s dreams.
26 Feb 2017 1:18 AM
A photo of Adam Punrinton, accused in the Kansas bar shooting incident, provided by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Olathe, Kansas. (Photo: AP)

Kansas shooting: Neighbour say bar attack suspect ‘drunken mess,’ not political

Purinton, 51, was arrested hours after the attack at a restaurant and bar about 70 miles (110 kilometers) from Olathe in Clinton, Missouri.
26 Feb 2017 10:51 AM
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Kansas shooting: Trump’s US is a ‘white’ one

Trump has never minced his words in trashing immigrants, touting slogan like “Let’s Make America Great Again.”
26 Feb 2017 1:54 AM
Hindu Samhati president Tapan Ghosh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Kansas shooting: Hindus must wear tika, bindi for safety, says Hindu Samhati chief

'Although terrorism do not belongs to any particular religion, I want Hindus to be safe and secure," Tapan Ghosh said.
25 Feb 2017 4:47 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex robot holiday resorts may change the tourism industry forever

Sex robots may also have different personality traits that can be activated manually (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Straight women less likely to orgasm than bisexual women: study

The study ties the female orgasm to sexuality (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Sex tsar' appointed by Spain in a bid to tackle falling population

Half the number of married couples in Japan have sex less than once in a month (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Uttarakhand government paid Rs 47 lakh to Virat Kohli from flood funds

Virat Kohli recieved the money for featuring in a video used to promote tourist destinations of Uttarakhand. (Photo: AP)
 

3 arrested for thrashing Delhi businessman, biting off his nose in road rage incident

Image for representational purpose only
 

Ranveer to vacation in Switzerland sans rumoured girlfriend Deepika

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela bhansali's 'Padmavati'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's top diplomat to visit Washington to discuss concerns over visas, hate crimes

Foreign secretary S Jaishankar (Photo: File)

Modi hails ISRO, says India needs more scientists to harness technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

IS suspects arrested in Gujarat, allegedly targeted Saurashtra temple

Image for representational purpose only

Spring has entered our lives after ISRO launched 104 satellites at once: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Mann ki baat' programme (Photo: Twitter)

Denied video conferencing, Zakir Naik requests questionnaire from ED

Mumbai-based preacher Zakir Naik. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham