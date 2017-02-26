Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: 3-year-old twins fall into washing machine, die

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 26, 2017
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Naksh and Neeshu, allegedly fell into the washing machine at their house in Avantika KV block on Rohini Sector-1 area.
The twins were inside the top loading washing machine for up to 30 minutes before being discovered by their father.
New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, three-year-old twins died after crawling into a washing machine at their home in Rohini here on Saturday afternoon. The twins were inside the top loading washing machine for up to 30 minutes before being discovered by their father.

Naksh and Neeshu, allegedly fell into the washing machine at their house in Avantika KV block on Rohini Sector-1 area. The brothers found their way into the washing machine when their mother had gone to a grocery shop to buy detergent and their father was out on his job, said police.

When the mother returned home and searched for them, she couldn’t find the kids. Accordingly, she informed her husband about the missing children. He rushed home and after searching, found them inside the washing machine.

According to preliminary investigation, it was found that there was about 15 liters of water in the spinning tub of the washing machine and there is a possibility that children fell into it by climbing on to the pile of laundry. The family has ruled out any foul play behind the death of the twins. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Tags: three-year-old twins, rohini sector-1
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

