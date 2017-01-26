 LIVE !  :  After winning the Test series and ODI series, Virat Kohli will be keen to clinch the three-match T20 series against England. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score, India vs England, 1st T20: India seek Republic Day win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

AP special status: Thousands detained ahead of 'beach protest', roads blocked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Jan 26, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 3:53 pm IST
A heavy posse of police and armed security personnel has been posted on the beach while roads leading to it have been sealed.
Protesters detained during protest. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Protesters detained during protest. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

It has been a curfew-like condition in and around RK Beach with hundreds of police and other security forces fanning out across the city to prevent the protestors entering the beach road, to participate in the proposed silent protest.

All roads leading to the RK Beach were blocked and tight security was put in place at all the busy junctions of the city.

The police took leaders of various political parties into preventive custody from Wednesday midnight itself.

Despite the curbs, youth in droves marched towards beach road. They made a symbolic protest by tying black ribbons before being pushed into police vehicles.  

 Meanwhile the groundswell of support by the Tollywood fraternity to the silent protest remained confined only to the ‘virtual world’.  Except actor Sampoornesh Babu who belongs to Telangana and producer Thammareddy Bharadhwaja, no one from Tollywood turned up at Vizag.

Both of them were detained by the police at Vuda park when they tried to go to RK Beach. Actor and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan too restricted himself only to tweeting. However, members of his outfit Janasena took part in the protest.

 A private university in Vizag and some private colleges had warned the students against participating in the silent protest. They sent SMSes to the students as well as their parents to restrain from participating in the protests and those who do, will be viewed seriously. Students seeking higher marks in practical examinations, internal exams, and to get their PhDs were warned to steer clear of those protests.

 Several tourists, who stayed in hotels and guest houses in and around RK Beach area and the morning walkers at RK Beach, were left dejected due to police blocking the entire Beach Road stretch on Thursday to foil the protests and rallies.

 The cops closed the Beach Road Stretch from Waltair to Coastal Battery for traffic and morning walkers from 6 am onwards.

Tags: sampoornesh babu, special category status, vizag beach protest, heavy security
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

Entertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan watched his recently released film 'Kaabil' in a theatre in Mumbai while the director of the film, Sanjay Gupta, held a bash for industry friends on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik watches Kaabil in theatre while Sanjay Gupta throws a bash
Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu interacted with the media to promote their upcoming film 'The Ghazi Attack' along with the team on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu promote The Ghazi Attack
Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid, Sidharth, Diljit, others have a casual day out
Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi lauched the trailer of their film 'Irada' along with the team on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah launch the trailer of Irada with team
Celebrities were seen arriving at Karan Johar's house for a bash late Tuesday night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Malaika, Alia, Kareena, others party at Karan Johar's house
Jackie Chan attended a press conference, promoted 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Kapil Sharma's television show and later attended a party thrown by Sonu Sood during his one-day trip to Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jackie Chan has a gala time promoting Kung Fu Yoga in India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK's Raees earns a whopping 13 crores more than Hrithik's Kaabil on opening day

Stills from the films.
 

Tejas aircraft debuts at Republic Day fly past

Indian Air Force's Tejas planes flying past for the first time during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Live cricket score, India vs England, 1st T20: India seek Republic Day win

After winning the Test series and ODI series, Virat Kohli will be keen to clinch the three-match T20 series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Exclusive: No more starry tantrums on sets for Shahid, strict orders rendered?

Shahid Kapoor
 

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir’s pencil sketch of MS Dhoni is winning the internet

Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his ODI and T20I captaincy in the Indian cricket team earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning! Aussie club cricketer Aled Carey scalps 2 hat-tricks in an over

Aled Carey started playing at the age of nine and has represented Golden Point Cricket Club for 14 years. (Photo: Golden Point Cricket Club)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tableux themed on govt schemes on display at Republic Day parade

Khadi India tableau on display during the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

On Republic Day, crowds cheer for children who won National Bravery awards

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and AFWWA President Kamalpreet Dhanoa in a group photograph with children who are awardees of the National Bravery Award for year 2016 in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Modi does it again: Breaks protocol on Republic Day, walks down Rajpath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowed as he leaves after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi tableau back in Republic Day parade after 3 years

The tableau of capital city Delhi passes through the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

NIA to probe sabotage angle in Andhra, Kanpur train derailments

Wreckage of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train which derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham