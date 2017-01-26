Nation, Current Affairs

Serial blasts by ULFA(I) on Republic Day in Assam

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2017, 11:52 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
No casualty, injuries or damage to property was reported from the multiple blasts across the state.
Representational Picture (Photo: File)
Guwahati: Serial blasts by ULFA (Independent) shook upper Assam on Thursday as the state was celebrating Republic Day amid tight security. Bombs were detonated in Charaidow, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, police said.

There was, however, no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the blasts.

The Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were of low intensity and exploded to register the presence of the militant outfit, police said.

In Dibrugarh town, the blast took place just 500 metres away from Chowkidingi Parade ground where the national flag was being unfurled at an official function.

Due to high security in the area, the militants threw the bomb into a drain near a tea garden where it went off, police said.

In Charaidow district, IEDs were detonated near a petrol pump at Dholbagan and at Bihu Bor. In neighbouring Sibsagar, two blasts took place at Lengibor and Majpani.

In Tinsukia district, the insurgents set off two IEDs - one inside an empty water tank at Sisimi village and another near Dhola bridge in Sukan pukhuri area, the police said.

Tight security measures were in place for Republic Day, with patrolling by police and para-military forces in the vulnerable areas and at vital installations.

Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay sent a strong message to extremist outfits by saying, "We accept the challenge of militants. We on our part will continue to be alert and security forces will continue with their operation against insurgents."

"Our security measures are in place and we will continue with the operations," he told reporters allaying fears following the blasts triggered by ULFA(I).

"There is no cause for concern. The blasts were of low intensity. They happened in abandoned places ... In tanks and open spaces. No one was injured," he said.

Asserting that Republic Day official functions across the state were held peacefully amid high security, the DGP said, "There was large participation of the public in the Republic Day functions. People's blessings are with us."

Tags: republic day, bomb, blasts, ulfa(i)
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

