Nation, Current Affairs

No alliance with BJP ever again, fight begins now: Shiv Sena chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 26, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 8:30 pm IST
The BJP was demanding 114 of the 227 seats in the BMC, but the Sena was in no mood to give more than 60 to it.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Ending days of suspense over the possibility of a tie-up with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for civic polls in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party will contest the upcoming elections to municipal corporations and zilla parishads on its own.

The talks between the ruling alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena for the tie-up for all-important Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had reached a dead-end in the last few days.

"I am ready to go solo, the Shiv Sainiks are ready to go solo. I want strong foot-soldiers with me who have the courage to launch a frontal attack and not back-stab. Once I have taken my decision, I do not want anybody to question it," Thackeray said while addressing a gathering of party workers in Mumbai in the evening.

"If you promise to stand by me, I have taken the decision to go solo in Maharashtra. I will not go to anybody's door with a begging bowl for an alliance and won't be at anybody's mercy. I have decided that there will be no alliance for any of the municipal corporation or zilla parishad polls," Thackeray said.

The decision comes after days of hard bargaining and war of words from both sides. The BJP was demanding 114 of the 227 seats in the BMC, but the Sena was in no mood to give more than 60 to it. The Sena is the senior partner in the alliance in BMC, but the BJP assumes that role when it comes to the state-level ruling coalition.

India’s wealthiest municipal corporation will go to polls on February 21 along with 10 other corporations across Maharashtra. The counting for all the local bodies will be on February 23, after which the fate of major political parties including the BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress would be decided. The state election commission has enforced its code of conduct from Wednesday evening onwards.

That apart, 26 zilla parishads would also go to polls in two phases, on February 16 and February 21, with the results being declared on February 23.

For the municipal corporations, the candidates would have to submit their nominations between January 27 and February 3. On February 7, the candidates can withdraw their nominations, said state election commissioner J.S. Saharia. “The candidates are not supposed to always pay in cash. The limit (born out of note ban) is on cash withdrawal. They must have made their provisions earlier,” the state election commissioner said.

Tags: shiv sena, bjp, uddhav thackeray, bmc polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Whoever bids to oust us from BMC would dig own grave: Shiv Sena

No one has been able to root out our influence on the masses, says Shiv Sena.
13 Jan 2017 1:28 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongwith, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackarey. (Photo: PTI)

Friends turn foes: BMC polls may witness Sena, BJP clash for power

‘Time is ripe. If not now, then BJP will never be able to expand in Mumbai,’ a leader said.
07 Jan 2017 11:12 AM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra cosies up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron; something brewing?

PeeCee recently made an appearance on the hit TV talk show Koffee with Karan.
 

Young surfer photobombed by shark near beach in Australia

From the angle, it looks like the shark was spooked and is rolling away from the board to escape it (Photo: Facebook)
 

Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad seek ban on SRK's Raees in Gujarat

A still from the film.
 

Miffed after being denied ticket, BJP leaders lie down before UP chief's car

Bharatiya Janata party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Hyderabad: Two students drown while taking 'selfies'

The security guards near the water body had asked the students not to enter the water, however, they neglected the advice. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Man behind unified helpline number on highway gets Padma Shri

Vadodara-based doctor Subroto Das received the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rain plays spoilsport for President's 'At Home' function, venue shifted

President Pranab Mukherjee exchanges greetings with Congress President Sonia Gandhi during an At Home reception organised on the occasion of Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan captures 36 Indian fishermen, seizes 6 boats

These fishermen were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). (Photo: Representational Image)

Take cognisance of BJP's remarks on Ram Temple: Mayawati to CEC

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Take cognisance of BJP's remarks on Ram Temple: Mayawati to CEC

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

AP: 102 projects to be finished, MoUs signed for Rs 5,980 cr investments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham