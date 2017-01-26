Recommendations by Telugu states for Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan rejected

Hyderabad: The Padma Awards announced by the Centre on Wednesday came as a shock to the Telugu states as none of the names recommended by the Telangana and AP governments for either a Padma Vibhushan or Padma Bhushan was approved.

Telangana got six Padma Shri awards and AP two. The Padma Shri winners from TS are: Dr Prof Aekka Yadagiri Rao (Art-Sculpture), Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary (Civil Service), Dr Mohammed Abdul Waheed (Medicine), Chandrakanth Pithawa (Science & Engg), Daripalli Ramaiah (Social Work), and B.V. Mohan Reddy (Trade & Industry).

The Padma Shri winners from AP are V. Koteswaramma (Literature & Education) and Chintakindi Mallesha (Science & Engg). However, there seems to be a goof-up in the Padma Shri quota in TS and AP.

Telangana, AP had backed Sindhu

Mr Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary, who was given the award in the civil service quota from TS, belongs to AP and Mr Chintakindi Mallesham, who was given the award in the science and engineering quota from AP, belongs to Alair in Yadadri, Bhongir district in Telangana.

The Telangana CMO has taken up this matter with the Centre and has sought a “correction”. Both the states recommended Olympic badminton silver medallist P.V. Sindhu for the Padma Bhushan, but it was not approved. She was awarded the Padma Shri last year and there must be a gap of at least five years between two Padma awards, officials said.

The TS government had recommended 25 names for the Padma awards, and AP had recommended 22 names. Not one was picked.