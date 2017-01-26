 LIVE !  :  After winning the Test series and ODI series, Virat Kohli will be keen to clinch the three-match T20 series against England. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score, India vs England, 1st T20: India seek Republic Day win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi does it again: Breaks protocol on Republic Day, walks down Rajpath

ANI
Published Jan 26, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
This is the second time when Prime Minister Modi walked down the Rajpath to greet the crowd.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowed as he leaves after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowed as he leaves after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday walked down at the Rajpath to greet citizens during the 68th Republic Day celebrations here, yet again breaking away from tradition.

This is the second time when Prime Minister Modi walked down the Rajpath. He did the same last year on the occasion of Republic Day.

India on Thursday celebrated its 68th Republic Day with great joy and zeal. While on the one hand, the India's military prowess and achievements in various fields was showcased on the other was the display of state-of- the-art defence and cultural platforms left the audience mesmerised.

A major attraction of this year's parade was a 149-member UAE contingent led by Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli, consisting of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to President Pranab Mukherjee.

For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as Black Cat Commandoes, took part in the parade on Rajpath.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the chief guest of the occasion and was accompanied by a delegation of ministers.

Tags: republic day, narendra modi, rajpath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The 'Shwet Ashwa police' daredevils perform mesmerising bike stunts. (Photo: Video grab)

Cultural heritage, military might on display on 68th Republic Day

UAE soldiers led the march on Republic Day parade at Rajpath; states showcased cultural diversity.
26 Jan 2017 9:37 AM
The doodle celebrates India's 68th year of as a republic when it replaced the India Government Act with the Indian Constitution in 1950. (Photo: Google)

Google's interesting doodle honours India’s 68th Republic Day

The doodle is a stadium and honours the colours of the Indian national flag
26 Jan 2017 9:48 AM
The tableau of capital city Delhi passes through the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi tableau back in Republic Day parade after 3 years

This year's Delhi tableau on ‘Model Government School’ portrayed the transformation in state-run schools.
26 Jan 2017 3:21 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK's Raees earns a whopping 13 crores more than Hrithik's Kaabil on opening day

Stills from the films.
 

Tejas aircraft debuts at Republic Day fly past

Indian Air Force's Tejas planes flying past for the first time during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Live cricket score, India vs England, 1st T20: India seek Republic Day win

After winning the Test series and ODI series, Virat Kohli will be keen to clinch the three-match T20 series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Exclusive: No more starry tantrums on sets for Shahid, strict orders rendered?

Shahid Kapoor
 

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir’s pencil sketch of MS Dhoni is winning the internet

Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his ODI and T20I captaincy in the Indian cricket team earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning! Aussie club cricketer Aled Carey scalps 2 hat-tricks in an over

Aled Carey started playing at the age of nine and has represented Golden Point Cricket Club for 14 years. (Photo: Golden Point Cricket Club)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi tableau back in Republic Day parade after 3 years

The tableau of capital city Delhi passes through the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

NIA to probe sabotage angle in Andhra, Kanpur train derailments

Wreckage of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train which derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: AP)

AP special status: Telugu actor among 100 detained ahead of 'beach protest'

Protesters detained during protest. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

UAE contingent leads Republic Day parade at Rajpath

UAE contingent leads India's 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

10 soldiers killed in 2 avalanches in Gurez sector of Kashmir: Army

6 jawans were killed in 2 avalanches on Thursday. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham