Modi does it again: Breaks protocol on Republic Day, walks down Rajpath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowed as he leaves after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday walked down at the Rajpath to greet citizens during the 68th Republic Day celebrations here, yet again breaking away from tradition.

This is the second time when Prime Minister Modi walked down the Rajpath. He did the same last year on the occasion of Republic Day.

India on Thursday celebrated its 68th Republic Day with great joy and zeal. While on the one hand, the India's military prowess and achievements in various fields was showcased on the other was the display of state-of- the-art defence and cultural platforms left the audience mesmerised.

A major attraction of this year's parade was a 149-member UAE contingent led by Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli, consisting of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to President Pranab Mukherjee.

For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as Black Cat Commandoes, took part in the parade on Rajpath.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the chief guest of the occasion and was accompanied by a delegation of ministers.