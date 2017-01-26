Nation, Current Affairs

Married in another state, brides from Jharkhand not allowed to visit parents

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 26, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Since most of the girls are minors or from poor families, several such instances go unreported due to lack of finances or social stigma.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Singhbhum (Jharkhand): Brides from Jharkhand married in Rajasthan and Haryana are facing a new dilemma, as their husbands and in-laws do not let them visit their parents until they bear children.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the insecurity of losing the brides has made families stop them from visiting their maternal homes until they become mothers.

The logic is that once they bear children, these women have to come back even if they are not happy with their in-laws.

Since most of the girls are minors or from poor families, several such instances go unreported due to lack of finances or social stigma.

The trend was observed after a minor slum girl called the NGO, Childline, to help her stop her marriage to a man from Rajasthan, said the report.

In her complaint, the girl had mentioned a relative who was married off to a man from Rajasthan. The new bride was not allowed to visit her parents until she delivered a baby. “I do not want to get married in the family that bars a girl from visiting her parents till she becomes a mother,” the girl was reported as saying.  

Chairperson of the District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC), east Singhbhum, Prabha Jaiswal was quoted corroborating the girl’s claim, saying that she had received such complaints in the past.

“Few women from the slum areas came to me recently, regretting their decision to marry their daughters out of their culture to grooms from Rajasthan and Haryana. They said their daughters were not allowed to meet them till they became mothers,” she was quoted as saying.

Childline also has encountered similar stories from west Jharkhand’s Chakradharpur, where a few girls wedded to grooms from Haryana and Kashmir faced similar restrictions, said the report.

A village-level child protection committee has been formed to gather information about such instances. The committee is also creating awareness against child marriages, urging people to report if they encounter the same.

Two minor girls who were taken away on the pretext of marriage were recently rescued, the report said quoting police.

Due to Punjab and Haryana’s abysmal sex ratios, several unmarried men look for brides in the slums and rural parts of Jharkhand.

Rajasthan has a male-female ratio of 926 while it is 903 in Haryana.

Tags: child marriage, childbirth, jharkhand brides
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

Entertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan watched his recently released film 'Kaabil' in a theatre in Mumbai while the director of the film, Sanjay Gupta, held a bash for industry friends on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik watches Kaabil in theatre while Sanjay Gupta throws a bash
Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu interacted with the media to promote their upcoming film 'The Ghazi Attack' along with the team on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu promote The Ghazi Attack
Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid, Sidharth, Diljit, others have a casual day out
Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi lauched the trailer of their film 'Irada' along with the team on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah launch the trailer of Irada with team
Celebrities were seen arriving at Karan Johar's house for a bash late Tuesday night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Malaika, Alia, Kareena, others party at Karan Johar's house
Jackie Chan attended a press conference, promoted 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Kapil Sharma's television show and later attended a party thrown by Sonu Sood during his one-day trip to Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jackie Chan has a gala time promoting Kung Fu Yoga in India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive: No more starry tantrums on sets for Shahid, strict orders rendered?

Shahid Kapoor
 

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir’s pencil sketch of MS Dhoni is winning the internet

Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his ODI and T20I captaincy in the Indian cricket team earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning! Aussie club cricketer Aled Carey scalps 2 hat-tricks in an over

Aled Carey started playing at the age of nine and has represented Golden Point Cricket Club for 14 years. (Photo: Golden Point Cricket Club)
 

Upskirt porn website breached, 180,000 accounts exposed

The Candid Board was recently hacked into and around 180k usernames, passwords and other details such as photos and videos were grabbed from the website by some hackers.
 

Virat Kohli’s 1st game as India’s T20 skipper, MS Dhoni’s 2nd as non-captain

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team for the first time in T20s after MS Dhoni stepped down from the limited-overs captaincy after leading the team over nine years. (Photo: AP)
 

Video | Check out the next iPhone concept

Apple always works behind the curtains and never reveals what is on plate for the next iPhone, or any other product for that matter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

6 soldiers killed in 2 avalanches in Gurez sector of Kashmir: Army

6 jawans were killed in 2 avalanches on Thursday. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Six police sniffer dogs pass out after completing detective training in Coimbatore

The canines were sent to various districts across Tamil Nadu for detective exercise operations.(Photo: ANI)

Save democracy from 'Hitlerite' forces: Kejriwal's message on R-Day

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Save democracy from 'Hitlerite' forces: Kejriwal's message on R-Day

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Hangpan Dada, who killed 4 terrorists, posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra

Havildar Hangpan Dada's wife Chasen Lowang Dada receiving the Ashok Chakra medal from the President. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham