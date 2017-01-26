K Chandrasekhar Rao has put tribals at risk, says Telangana TDP

Hyderabad: TS TD working president A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for allowing uranium mining in Nallamala forest area in Nagarkurnool district thereby causing immense damage to the lakhs of tribal people living in the forest area and irreparable damage to Krishna River that passes through the area.

Mr Reddy on Wednesday participated in a meeting at Amrabad mandal headquarters on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway, the nerve centre for the Nallamala forest area, where he accused the Chief Minister of deliberately allowing uranium mining in the forest area putting one crore acres under Krishna river basin project at grave risk.

He said uranium exploration was being discouraged across the globe but it is very strange that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to allow mining risking the lives of the people as well as wildlife in and around Nallamala forest area.