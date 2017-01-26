Nation, Current Affairs

India plans expansive Budget despite growth, revenue worries

REUTERS
Published Jan 26, 2017, 7:55 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 7:55 am IST
Arun Jaitley is looking at how to fund giveaways to taxpayers and higher public investment to help nurse the economy.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Finance minister is likely to borrow more than originally planned when he presents the budget on February 1, senior aides and officials said, despite counting on revenues from a national sales tax whose launch date is still unknown.

Arun Jaitley is looking at how to fund giveaways to taxpayers and higher public investment to help nurse Asia's third-largest economy back to health after the government's shock decision in November to abolish high-value banknotes.

That is raising concern among some economists and investors that the government will take too many fiscal risks.

Yet officials say that, given the choice, they would choose growth sustained by state investment over a fiscal straitjacket.

"Some degree of flexibility on fiscal discipline should not be seen as irresponsible fiscal management," one senior government official told Reuters, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

A fiscal advisory panel, which includes central bank head Urjit Patel, has advocated widening the budget deficit to "slightly over" 3 percent of gross domestic product to free up funds for road, railway and irrigation projects.

"It is not possible to keep up the pace of capital expenditure without increasing the fiscal deficit beyond 3 percent of GDP," another official, briefed on the committee's findings, added.

New Delhi earlier aimed to cut the federal deficit to 3 percent of GDP over the next two fiscal years, compared with 3.5 percent in the year now drawing to a close.

Independent economists are also pencilling in a higher federal deficit in the coming fiscal year, at 3.3-3.4 percent of GDP, creating room for the government to invest an extra $6 billion.

That has drawn a warning from ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which says that slowing the pace of fiscal consolidation could delay India's chances of an upgrade due to its high and rising debt levels.

Heroic assumptions

Jaitley's team forecasts a recovery in nominal GDP growth, the key driver of tax revenues, to around 12 percent in 2017/18.

Yet that assumes oil prices of $55-60 per barrel and a long-delayed Goods and Services Tax being implemented in July.

And the economy is still getting over the shock of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision in November to scrap 86 percent of cash in circulation in a bid to purge the economy of illicit "black money".

The International Monetary Fund has chopped a percentage point off India's forecast of real economic growth to 6.6 percent in the current fiscal year to March, meaning China regains the crown as the world's fastest-growing large economy.

The Washington-based lender has also shaved 0.4 of a percentage point off its forecast for the coming fiscal year.

Finance ministry officials remain tight-lipped about how quickly they expect growth to bounce back after it slowed following so-called demonetisation.

International prices for crude oil, India's most expensive import item, could meanwhile overshoot the finance ministry's expectations as exporting nations curb output, hurting the growth and revenue outlook.

"This budget is presented in a very uncertain situation," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an economist at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a New Delhi think-tank that is partly funded by the government.

Modi faces the imminent verdict of voters in five Assembly elections, most importantly in Uttar Pradesh that is home to more than 200 million people.

A setback there for his nationalist party could harm his chances of winning a second term in 2019.

Election authorities have barred the government from offering targeted budget 'sops' to buy votes.

And even if the government does ramp up public investment in Jaitley's fourth budget, it has little room for manoeuvre - nearly nine in every 10 rupees it spends go on servicing debt or paying wages and subsidies.

"It will not be a populist, but a pragmatic budget," said a senior finance ministry official with direct knowledge of budget planning.

Tags: budget 2017, arun jaitley, demonetisation, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump is US President, but is all well with First Lady Melania?

The First Lady of United States of America Melania Trump. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Burj Khalifa lights up in tri-colour to mark India's Republic Day

Burj Khalifa illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag. (Photo: Twitter/Praful Pohane)
 

Now people can name cockroaches after someone at New York zoo

For $10, recipients get an emailed certificate (Photo: AFP)
 

Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate's doping case

The IOC said Wednesday that Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. (Photo: AP)
 

Trouble for Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, screening stalled by hooligans in Dombivli

A still from the movie.
 

36, including children, conferred bravery award for saving lives

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: No KSEB official at meet on Attukal

Kerala minister Kadakampally Surendran. (Photo: Facebook)

Kambala: February session to see legislation on popular sport

Members of NSUI protest against the ban of Kambala at Anand Rao Circle, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Kerala: A perfect mimic for a cloth bag

Shopkeepers seem to be unaware that this material – non-woven polypropylene – is also banned. (Representational image)

Kerala: Vadakara to miss its star DEO

E.K. Suresh Kumar

Kerala govt to focus on second airport

The demand for the second airport came because big aircraft was not allowed to operate from Karipur citing safety reasons.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham