Ahead of Punjab polls, Arvind Kejriwal receives death threats by email

PTI
Published Jan 26, 2017, 8:13 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2017, 8:13 am IST
The sender of the mails have not disclosed identity.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received death threats on his official e-mail following which Police Commissioner Alok Verma has been approached by the city government to look into the matter.

Verma directed the Crime Branch to investigate the matter, said a senior police officer.

Sources in the Delhi government said the death threat was sent to Kejriwal through email yesterday as well as today. Delhi Home Secretary S N Sahay has apprised Police Commissioner Verma about the threat and requested him to look into it urgently. Following Sahay's call, Verma asked Crime Branch to investigate the matter.

Sahay has also forwarded the threat emails to the police commissioner, sources said. The sender of the mails have not disclosed identity. "There's a letter from the Chief Minister's office forwarding an email mentioning some names and numbers of people who want to kill the CM. We are verifying the information. No case has been registered in the matter so far," said the officer.

Tags: punjab assembly elections, arvind kejriwal, death threats
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

