Telangana: Speed takes its toll at plaza, 3 die

Hyderabad: Two persons, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, and an employee of a toll plaza were killed on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway at Bhongir on Saturday night. The mishap occurred when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a truck. Later, the toll plaza employee was hit by an RTC bus while trying to help them.

Achini Srinivas, 26, and K. Srisailam, 31, hailing from Koheda village near Hayathnagar, were on their way to Yadadri in a car. When their vehicle reached the highway at Bhongir town, a cement tanker was proceeding ahead of them. Srinivas, who was at the wheel, did not notice the tanker and rammed into it. Meanwhile, the driver of another SUV, which was just behind, hit the car, crushing Srinivas and his friend. Both died on the spot.

Kondal Reddy, 42, a helper at the toll plaza, was cautioning other vehicles when he was fatally hit by an RTC bus.

Bus was travelling at a high speed

After an hour, an RTC bus belonging to the Narsampet depot hit Kondal Reddy killing him on the spot. The bus was at such high speed that it went ahead and jumped off the road and landed in a pit.

“We suspect the passengers in the car were under the influence of alcohol. We booked a case of accidental death against the drivers of the tanker and the SUV. A separate case has also been booked against the RTC driver. All three drivers are absconding,” said Bhongir circle inspector A. Arjunaiah.

Meanwhile, in another incident at Abdullapurmet, an overspeeding tipper killed a biker on Sunday.