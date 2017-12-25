TPCC chief appeals Cong cadre to treat Panchayat Raj polls very seriously

The TPCC president alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had “cheated all sections of society” by not honouring his promises.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday appealed to Congress cadre to treat the Panchayat Raj elections in the state, to be held next year, very seriously as they precede the general elections.

Addressing a meeting of booth-level workers in Alair in Bhongir district on Sunday, Mr Reddy asked Congress workers to focus on the elections as it would be a major test for all political parties and its results might impact the Assembly elections.

The TPCC president alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had “cheated all sections of society” by not honouring his promises.

He said in the last elections, Mr Rao had “openly cheated” SCs, STs and Muslims. With fresh elections approaching, he said Mr Rao was talking about BC welfare and sub-plan. “It is a clear indication that KCR's next target for cheating are BCs,” Mr Reddy said.

He wanted Congress workers to meet the people with the complete list of failures of the TRS government. Mr Reddy alleged that Telangana state, under TRS regime, had emerged as the epicentre of scams and irregularities.

The TPCC chief also demanded that the TRS government increase the quota for BCs under A, B, C and D groups in proportion with their population. He said that the quota for SCs should also be increased. He also slammed the Chief Minister for not pursuing the issue of SC categorisation with the Centre.