Individual care for differently abled soon, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kannur: The state government is bringing out a holistic project to ensure individual attention for the differently abled of the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While inaugurating the district-level Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Project implemented by the Psychology department of Calicut University and social justice department at Parassinikkadavu near here on Sunday he said that unlike other states the state is bringing out the project after conducting a detailed survey of the disabled. "For the more than seven lakh disabled of the state there would be different life in future", he said.

Mr Vijayan also congratulated the efforts of the Calicut University psychology department in setting up the unique centre for the disabled. "If good training is ensured the differently-abled also can chip in their share to the society", he added. "Their expertise for producing many value added products are already proved. More important is to improve the skills unique to them", he added. Minister for social justice and health K.K. Sailaja presided over the function. Calicut University vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Basheer explained about the project.