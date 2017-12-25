search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Individual care for differently abled soon, says Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 25, 2017, 6:17 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2017, 7:17 am IST
If good training is ensured the differently-abled also can chip in their share to the society.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)

Kannur: The state government is bringing out a holistic project to ensure individual attention for the differently abled of the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While inaugurating the district-level Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Project  implemented by the Psychology department of Calicut University and social justice department at Parassinikkadavu near here on Sunday he said that unlike other states the state is bringing out the project after conducting a detailed survey of the disabled. "For the more than seven lakh disabled of the state there would be different life in future", he said.  

Mr Vijayan also congratulated the efforts of the Calicut University psychology department in setting up the unique centre for the disabled. "If good training is ensured the differently-abled also can chip in their share to the society", he added. "Their expertise for producing many value added products are already proved. More important is to improve the skills unique to them", he added. Minister for social justice and health K.K. Sailaja presided over the function. Calicut University vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Basheer explained about the project.

 

Tags: individual care, differently abled, pinarayi vijayan, community disability management and rehabilitation project
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hey Alexa, Where’s Santa on Christmas?

“Here I am saying, ‘Ho, ho, ho, I am Santa,’” said Col. Harry Shoup, who died in 2009. (Representative Image: AP Photo)
 

When Nayanthara played important role in nabbing thief who stole BJP leader’s phone

Nayanthara in a still from 'Aramm.'
 

German architect has to drink 20 litres of water a day to stay alive

He urinates excessively due to a rare condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio introduces Happy New Year 2018 plan starting at Rs 199

As the telecom battle gets stiff, major service providers have started pushing dirt cheap offers, each passing day. Now Reliance Jio has introduced its Happy New Year 2018 offer with Rs 199 and Rs 299 prepaid recharges.
 

Christmas 2017: Santa Claus setting bad example on physical health, mental wellbeing

The human body can only process one unit of alcohol per hour, which means excessive consumption could make Santa drunk very quickly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017 year-ender: The battle of the AI assistants

Each one of them can answer your general interest questions, set timers, deliver news, jokes and perform basic functions like calculations. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: 31 start-ups to get Rs 2.64 crore as aid

 The Idea Day has so far released grants to more than 25 startups, students and individuals.

Kochi: Monthly pass with discount from January

Kochi Metro (file pic)

Kerala: Online class for special children

Technicians installing the camera system at KPEHSS, Kayakkody.

Kerala: Software for building permits to roll out soon

V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, MLA, flags off the first bus service from Kalamassery Medical college bus terminal on Sunday.

Kerala: 131 fishermen still missing in cyclone Ockhi

With no news of anymore boats coming ashore the official figures might go up, revenue officials said.  (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham