UP polls: Modi likely to take a crucial step during Parivartan Rally on Jan 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Dec 25, 2016, 2:05 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 2:05 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go in for big decision ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: With controversies and criticism over the demonetisation move raging before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, all eyes are now on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Parivartan Rally’ in Lucknow on January 2, where he is expected to make some “important announcement”.

With good governance and development as its main poll planks, the BJP is desperately trying to end its more than 14-year-long “political vanvaas” in this politically crucial state.

Unlike its opponents, the BJP has no CM candidate and is banking entirely on the PM’s popularity and initiatives taken by the Centre. Being the “star campaigner” and “face” of the party, Mr Modi would be addressing more rallies in the election-bound state.

“No matter what our opponents say, people have faith in Mr Modi and they know his every decision will help them and the country in prospering," said state BJP general secretary Ashok Katariya.

BJP activates cadre for biggest rally
Also, the BJP has activated its entire machinery to ensure that this ‘Maha Parivartan’ rally, last of the seven scheduled ‘Parivartan Rallies’ of the Prime Minister is attended by seven to eight lakh people from across the state.

This rally is being described as a “mahakumbh” of all rallies that the state has seen so far and the BJP leadership has given task to its leaders and workers, in more than 13,050 sectors of the state, to match the target for the gathering at this “maha rally.”

Last month, the BJP had flagged off four “Parivaran Yatras” from four corners of UP — Saharanpur, Jhansi, Sonebhadra and Ballia  — which touched all the 403 Assembly constituencies and covered a distance of more than 17,162 kilometers.

Mr Modi’s Lucknow rally would be culmination of these yatras. A separate “vyavastha” (management) team has been set-up, which is in regular touch with leaders, till the booth level, and also monitoring the progress.

Senior leaders are camping in districts to make sure that are no hurdles are faced by party workers. From each sector a minimum of one bus will be leaving for Lucknow rally.

