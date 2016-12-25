Telangana, AP soon to swap local staff to work for their respective states

Hyderabad: The governments of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh will soon reach an agreement to swap employees between them to enable locals to work for their respective states.

Both state governments are under pressure from their respective employees’ associations to allow swapping of employees since the division of staff between the two states, consequent on the bifurcation of AP, has reached its fag end.

Except for the allotment of deputy superintendents of police, the rest of the swaps are likely to go through. In the bifurcation of the cadre, the Kamalnathan Committee allotted 1,824 TS-origin staff to AP and 1,292 AP-origin staff to TS. Over 70 per cent of them want to work for their home states and gave this as their first option.

In the last 30 months since bifurcation, there have been many vacancies in both states as employees have retired. And the employees' unions in both TS and AP are urging their respective governments to allow swapping of employees to fill such vacancies.

In the last 30 months since bifurcation, there have been many vacancies in both states as employees have retired. And the employees’ unions in both TS and AP are urging their respective governments to allow swapping of employees to fill such vacancies.

TS employees’ leader and TRS MLA V. Srinivas Goud said, “Though several TS and AP employees gave options to work for their home states, the committee ignored them. Now that the bifurcation of staff is over, both the governments can sit across the table and swap the employees through mutual agreement. We have taken up the issue with the Chief Minister, who has asked officials to initiate talks with the Andhra Pradesh government after the ongoing Assembly session.”

Chief secretary K. Pradeep Chandra has initiated talks with his AP counterpart to reach an agreement over the issue. The problem is the allotment of deputy superintends of police.

TS employees’ unions claim that around 25 AP-origin DSPs have been allotted to TS, while eight TS-origin DSPs who opted for AP were denied the same. TS employees have demanded the swapping of DSPs along with other staff but there has been no response from the AP government so far.