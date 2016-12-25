Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana, AP soon to swap local staff to work for their respective states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 25, 2016, 1:53 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 1:53 am IST
Except for the allotment of deputy superintendents of police, the rest of the swaps are likely to go through.
Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu and Telangan CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo).
 Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu and Telangan CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo).

Hyderabad: The governments of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh will soon reach an agreement to swap employees between them to enable locals to work for their respective states.

Both state governments are under pressure from their respective employees’ associations to allow swapping of employees since the division of staff between the two states, consequent on the bifurcation of AP, has reached its fag end.

Except for the allotment of deputy superintendents of police, the rest of the swaps are likely to go through. In the bifurcation of the cadre, the Kamalnathan Committee allotted 1,824 TS-origin staff to AP and 1,292 AP-origin staff to TS. Over 70 per cent of them want to work for their home states and gave this as their first option.

Panel had ignored employee options
In the bifurcation of state-cadre staff between TS and AP by the Kamalnathan Committee, over 70 per cent of them want to work for their home states and gave this as their first option. The committee made allotments based on the number of posts and vacancies available at the time of bifurcation on June 2, 2014.

In the last 30 months since bifurcation, there have been many vacancies in both states as employees have retired. And the employees’ unions in both TS and AP are urging their respective governments to allow swapping of employees to fill such vacancies.

TS employees’ leader and TRS MLA V. Srinivas Goud said, “Though several TS and AP employees gave options to work for their home states, the committee ignored them. Now that the bifurcation of staff is over, both the governments can sit across the table and swap the employees through mutual agreement. We have taken up the issue with the Chief Minister, who has asked officials to initiate talks with the Andhra Pradesh government after the ongoing Assembly session.”

Chief secretary K. Pradeep Chandra has initiated talks with his AP counterpart to reach an agreement over the issue. The problem is the allotment of deputy superintends of police.

TS employees’ unions claim that around 25 AP-origin DSPs have been allotted to TS, while eight TS-origin DSPs who opted for AP were denied the same. TS employees have demanded the swapping of DSPs along with other staff but there has been no response from the AP government so far.

Tags: employees associations, kamalnathan committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Telangana employees in Andhra Pradesh want to come home

MIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has assured them that he would raise the issue in the ongoing Winter Session.
19 Dec 2016 1:51 AM
The shifting of AP Secretariat completely to Velagapudi early this month triggered the controversy.

Telangana staff sniff plot behind AP employees postings

Bifurcation of state-cadre employees between TS and AP has kicked up a fresh controversy.
16 Oct 2016 2:44 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aamir's Dangal fails to beat opening day collections record of Salman's Sultan

‘Sultan’ was made at an estimated budget of Rs 90 crore, including Rs 20 crore on print and publicity. The budget of ‘Dangal’ is estimated to be Rs 70 crore.
 

Kerala: 94-year-old Chiri Ammachi's toothless laughter is going viral

The nonagenarian from Kerala couldn’t stop laughing even as the narrator was introducing her. (Photo: Facebook Videograb)
 

Piracy strikes again! A day into release, Dangal being streamed live on FB

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli to lead Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016, R Ashwin also picked

Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

As first lady, Michelle Obama shaped the role around her family

US first lady Michelle Obama, daughters and US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

Trump co-chair wants Obama to 'die from mad cow disease', calls 1st lady male

File photo of US first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: No food test on export rejects

The FSSAI has received complaints that often the water in the packed food is not tested properly.

Tough time for owners of malls in Hyderabad

Businessmen are hesitating from taking properties on rent fearing that the GHMC may stall the construction in due course. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Boy dies after falling into sambar

B. Jayavardhan, a student at a government school in Suryapet district, was admitted to Osmania Hospital in the city in a critical condition. He fell into the container which was placed inside the school’s premises.

Infants more prone to Acute Respiratory Infections

The study found that prevalence of ARI was 75 per cent in children in the 1-5 age group. (Representational Image)

Real women empowerment possible only through education: President Mukherjee

File photo of President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham