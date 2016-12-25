Pakistan funds sustained agitation in Valley: NIA

New Delhi: Investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into a recent case lodged by the agency have revealed that largescale funds transferred from Pakistan, using the cross border trade mechanism along the Line of Control as a front were pumped into funding the massive four-month long agitation witnessed in the Kashmir Valley.

The LoC trade, which was started as a confidence building measure between India and Pakistan, is conducted through the three Trade Facilitation Centres at Salamabad, Uri and Chakkan-da-Bagh.

It is suspected that large amount of funds were sent to separatist elements and Over Ground Workers or supporters of subversive elements in the Valley using the LoC trade to fuel the unprecedented violence in the Valley which was triggered following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July this year.

The NIA and Central Intelligence agencies are already conducting a detailed investigation into the funding of the agitation and in this connection had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act last week.

Sources said intelligence agencies had received specific information that large amounts of funds were being sent from Pakistan into the Valley under the cover of importing California almonds through the cross LoC trade mechanism. This, sources added, was in total violation of the policy for LoC trade between the two countries as it prohibits trade of any “third party origin goods.’’

“It is surprising that trade of banned goods had been taking place through the Trade Facilitation Centres along the LoC. We suspect the involvement of some officers also at these Centres as it seems the funds were for the same used for fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley,’’ an intelligence official said.

After receiving information from intelligence agencies, home ministry directed the NIA to launch a full scale probe into this following which it formally registered a case. During the investigation, intelligence agencies along with NIA conducted searches and seized incriminating documents, in connection with the crime in the Valley.