Over 40 cases filed against Telangana irrigation projects

Hyderabad: About 40 cases have been filed against irrigation projects in the Supreme Court, the High Court and the National Green Tribunal. Of these, over 25 have been filed on the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and Dindi projects.

The cases were filed against land acquisition by the state government and rehabilitation measures as also against certain features of the projects. TRS leaders alleged these petitions were filed by Opposition leaders and advocates who were sympathisers of these parties.

Former minister and BJP leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy has moved the High Court on the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project. Congress leader Harshavardhan Reddy, who was defeated by the TRS in the 2014 elections at Kollapur, has moved court separately on the project.

TRS leaders said Congress leader K.K. Mahendar Reddy, who contested unsuccessful from the Sircilla Assembly constituency, had filed a petition against the Kaleswaram project. Some political leaders were forcing farmers to file petitions in the High Court and Supreme Court, they said.

AP Congress president N. Raghuveera Reddy has conducted a padayatra and YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan a deeksha at opposing the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project.