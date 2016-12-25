No final word yet on scrapping Telangana zones

Hyderabad: The TD has decided to launch a series of agitations to oppose a government proposal to scrap the zonal system, which, it said, would affect job opportunities for the rural youth.

TS TD working president A. Revanth Reddy told a programme at the party headquarters that the zonal system was introduced in 1975 through a Constitutional amendment after agitations in Telangana and Andhra regions against the neglect of rural youth in matters of government jobs and admission in educational institutions.

The TRS government by doing away with the system would create an opportunity gap between youth in rural and urban areas. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to do away with the system without examining its effects. The creation of new districts had further affected the system.

He said rural youth would not be able to compete with urban youth for jobs for state cadre posts if the zonal system was done away with. He said the TD would also move court on the matter.

When contacted, a senior official in the law department said, the state government had so far not written to the President or the Centre seeking abolition of the zonal system. Only a draft note had been prepared, he said.

He pointed out that the AP government had recently secured extension of local status for people who wished to shift to the residuary state. On similar grounds, the TS government would approach the Centre to get the zonal system abolished and retain only district and state cadres. Zonal level posts would be included either of the two cadres, he said adding no final decision had been taken.