Man dies in bank queue due to cardiac arrest in Mathura

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 25, 2016, 2:22 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 2:22 am IST
People queue up outside a bank to withdraw cash (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: A laborer died due to cardiac arrest while standing in a bank queue in Mathura. He was waiting to withdraw money for the treatment of his ailing son.

The deceased, Uma Shankar, was a resident of Durga colony in Goverdhan, and was standing in the queue when he suffered a heart attack and died on the spot.

Uma Shankar, father of five daughters and a son, was trying to withdraw money from the bank for the last four days, police said. Angry villagers led by a local RLD leader Kunwar Narendra Singh, blocked roads for over three hours, demanding compensation for Shankar’s family and police case against the bank employees.

The blockade was removed after senior officials intervened and promised an inquiry against the bank staff and compensation to the victim’s family.

