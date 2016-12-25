Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: Over Rs 51 lakh in 2,000 notes seized from 2 passengers

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2016, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 12:16 pm IST
This is the second major currency haul in the state in the past three days.
Representational Image (Photo: File)
Kannur: Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 51.86 lakh, almost all of them in Rs 2,000 notes, was seized on Sunday by Kerala Excise officials from two passengers of a bus coming from Bengaluru at nearby Irrity, in the second major currency haul in the last three days in the state.

They found Rs 51.80 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes and Rs 100 notes for Rs 6,300 in the bags of Ranjith Salangi (24) and Rahul Adhik alias Rahul Ghatoo (22).

The duo, hailing from Maharashtra, was found carrying the cash without any supporting documents due to which they were detained. The haul happened just two days after police seized Rs 39.98 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination at Tirur area in Malapuram district.

Excise officials said Sunday's seizure was made when a special Excise squad, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus heading to nearby Payyanur around 3.30 a.m.

They were taken into custody and would be questioned by Income Tax officials here.

Busting a currency exchange racket involving Rs 2,000 notes, police had on Friday seized Rs three lakh from Shoukath Ali, who was already facing a hawala case, and recovered Rs 36.98 lakh from the residence of a businessman based on information provided by Ali.

Tags: cash seized, 2000 rs note
Location: India, Kerala

