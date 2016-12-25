Atalji's great leadership helped India's growth: Modi on Vajpayee's b'day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his warm wishes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday.

"Wishing our most beloved & widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life," Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister also praised the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for his service and leadership.

"Atal ji's exemplary service & leadership has had a very positive impact on India's growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing."

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted out an old video of him meeting Vajpayee when the former was a 'karyakarta' of the BJP.

"See what Atal ji does when he meets a party Karyakarta. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish," Prime Minister Modi said along with the video.

Vajpayee, the only non-Congress leader who served the nation as the prime minister and completed his full term, was born on December 25, 1924. He was among the founder members of the BJP.

He was felicitated with country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, on March 27, 2015. His birthday is also celebrated as Good Governance Day.