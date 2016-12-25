After facing flak, Karnataka CM clarifies on shoelace row

Bengaluru: After a video went viral showing K Siddaramaiah getting his shoelaces tied by a man, the Karnataka Chief Minister has clarified saying that the photo in question was taken while a relative had bent down to look for his shoes.

"I clarify that nobody was putting my shoes on. Photo in question was taken while a relative had bent down to look for my shoes," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The incident took place when Siddaramaiah was in Mysuru to attend veteran actor Chetan Ram Rao's funeral.

Later, his media adviser clarified that the person who tied the Chief Minister's shoe laces was not his staff but a relative.

Earlier in August, an image of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went viral when he was being carried by police personnel while he went to inspect the flood-hit areas.