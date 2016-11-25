Nation, Current Affairs

Toll mounts to 151 in Indore-Patna Express derailment

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 8:33 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 8:34 am IST
Indore-Patna Express had met with an accident early morning on Sunday near Kanpur Dehati.
A pall of gloom descended on Bhopal as bodies of the passengers recovered from the wreckage of Indore-Patna Exp that met with a deadly accident on Sunday morning, reached their homes for their last rites. (Photo: PTI)
 A pall of gloom descended on Bhopal as bodies of the passengers recovered from the wreckage of Indore-Patna Exp that met with a deadly accident on Sunday morning, reached their homes for their last rites. (Photo: PTI)

Kanpur: The death toll in the Indore-Patna Express accident has risen to 151, Kanpur Chief Medical Officer Ramayan Prasad said on Thursday.

When the body of one of the victims was going to be placed in deep freezer in Mati hospital in Kanpur Rural district, the authorities on Wednesday found that the torso belonged to a man while the legs, which had anklets, were of a woman, he said.

The matter came to light during checking of six unidentified bodies at the mortuary of the hospital, Prasad said.

The woman's body was badly mutilated, he said, adding as the two parts were of different persons, the death toll in the train accident, which was kept at 150, is now being taken as 151, he added.

The body has not been unidentified yet. The medical staff is inquiring into the matter, Prasad said.

Now the health officials are looking for the legs of the man whose torso was found and the torso of the woman, the CMO said, adding parts like legs and arms of several victims of the train accident are missing.

Indore-Patna Express had met with an accident early morning on Sunday near Kanpur Dehati.

Tags: indore-patna express, train derailment, kanpur train derailment
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

Lifestyle Gallery

Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
Children posed and danced in colourful traditional costumes made from solid waste items for creating awareness about the global issue (Photo: AP)

Boilvia celebrates a cleaner world with recycled festival
Turkish artist Hasan Kale is able to paint the most gorgeous tiny paintings that you've ever seen on unusual canvases like peanut husks, split almonds, banana chips, and even beans. You have to see his work to believe it! (Photo: Instagram/ @hasankale08)

Artist creates stunningly detailed minature paintings on tiny objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked images show 'glossy black' Galaxy S7 variant

Samsung Galaxy S7 Black Onyx variant.
 

S Sreesanth becomes father of a baby boy

Sreesanth took to Twitter saying his wife Bhuveneshwari and the baby boy are doing good. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sridevi approves Jhanvi's relationship with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Jhanvi and Sridevi Kapoor along with Shikhar Pahariya. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Yuvraj Singh to wed Hazel Keech on November 30, extends invitation to Narendra Modi

Star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh will get married to model and actress Hazel Keech. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Australian woman locks 14 cats in house until they ate each other

One of the surviving cat, which had been named Trooper, had recovered and been rehomed. (Representational photo: AFP)
 

Twitter is going crazy over this image depicting demonetisation in India

People came out with their witty take on it (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hardik Patel accepts Gujarat government’s invitation for talks

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel (Photo: PTI)

Congress seeks CAG probe in surge in deposits of Jan Dhan accounts

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) was launched on August 28, 2014.

Strategic silence of N Chandrababu Naidu's office puts farmers in quandary

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu felicitates to Spain delegates at the CM’s Camp Office in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Finance hurdle to polavaram

File picture of work going on at the Polavaram project.

Hyderabad HC reserves orders on GO 123

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham